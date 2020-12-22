Last minute gift rush on the Central Coast may be eased with a local trip not a computer click

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With online shopping surging this year from many stay at home shoppers, local retailers on the Central Coast say they may be a faster, safer and better option at this point.

They make a case, saying you can generally find what you want, in person, and have it home in a short trip, ready for wrapping.

Online sales at this point are not unreliable, but concerns have been raised from coast to coast about shipping delays.

Sales have been estimated by the research firm eMarketer to his $795-billion. That's a gain of 32 percent from 2019.

Many businesses are also selling gift cards with bonus amounts. Sometimes the customer can get as much as a 20 percent boost in the value. For example, a $100. card for $80. That helps the business with income now, and customer or the recipient of the gift, comes in another day, possibly spending even more.

Many local retailers says they are ready to keep pace with online giants to serve their customers in time for gift giving and will come in early or stay open later to meet the demands.

They are still abiding by a retail store capacity limit of 20 percent, and in some cases there could be a line. Many of the smaller shops have been able to keep the flow coming and going, and customers are doing more buying than browsing at this point.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3, NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More details, videos and photo will be addd here later today.)