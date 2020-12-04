Southern California ICU capacity drops to 13 percent

News

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Southern California regional stay-at-home order has been triggered after ICU capacity drops below 15 percent Friday.

According to California public health the percentage of ICU capacity dropped and is now at 13.1 percent.

The public health order takes effect Saturday at 12:59 pm and will have 24 hours to go into effect. If the region falls below the 15 percent ICU threshold it will have 24 hours to implement the stay-at-home order.

The order will remain in effect for three weeks.

Governor Newsom announced the regional stay-at-home order Thursday

Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties are part of the Southern California region which includes several other counties like Los Angeles and San DIego.