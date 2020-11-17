Ventura police release body cam video of recent police shooting

News

VENTURA, Calif.

Ventura Police Chief Darin Schindler said his department released body worn camera video of an officer involved shooting on Nov. 5 in an effort to be transparent.

He said there are several ongoing investigations into the fatal shooting of Javier Magana, 32, or Oxnard. Schindler said the community is allowed to know what happened.

Cmdr. Sarah Starr said the video released only shows one officer's point of view. The release shows it in real time and in slow motion.

Starr said she was the watch commander that night and she said the department also released audio recordings of the calls.

Ventura police picked up the pursuit from Oxnard Police who were following a suspect in another shooting.

The pursuit went on the N. 101 and onto surface streets . Starr said they used spike strips to deflate the driver's tires.

When Magana's black Honda crashed into a fence on Harbor Blvd., east of Seaward a foot chase followed.

Police said the suspect shot at them before being shot. The video appears to show him dropped his gunning and making a run for it before falling to the grounds.

The family of the suspect killed released another photo of their loved one.

They visited the police station to view the video before its release.

