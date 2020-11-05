Skip to Content
Car chase ends with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. A high-speed chase ended with an officer involved shooting Thursday night. Ventura Police said an officer shot a person who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. That person died at the scene.

Police said the assault happened in Oxnard. Officers were called and a pursuit began. The chase came to an end at Harbor Boulevard near Seaward Avenue in Ventura when police used a spike strip to stop the car.

Streets in the area were blocked to traffic while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Yizel Medrano

Yizel Medrano is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

