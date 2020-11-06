Person fatally shot by Ventura police officer identified as suspect in Oxnard shooting

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - The person fatally shot by a Ventura police officer on Thursday has been identified as a suspect in a previous shooting in Oxnard.

The officer-involved-shooting started with a car chase initiated by the Oxnard Police Department before 7:20 p.m. Thursday night. When the chase reached Ventura city streets, Oxnard police notified Ventura PD that an armed suspect had entered their city.

Ventura police took over the pursuit shortly after.

Spike strips were deployed twice during the incident which successfully disabled the suspect's car in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Seaward Avenue.

The driver then reportedly exited the vehicle.

Police said the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and a shooting took place involving a Ventura police officer.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department has not yet released details on what lead up to the fatal shooting but stated, "This was a dynamic event with the critical events happening very quickly ... We will release full details of this incident, including video once we have all the facts and can report them accurately."

Police said they expect more details and video of the shooting to be released in the next week.

The personal identity of the suspect including name, age and gender are not being released at this time. Those interested may contact the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the event.