SB Unified School District holding town hall meetings

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara Unified School District planned to hold two town hall meetings to discuss the safe return of students to campus.

The meetings were to be held through zoom on Thursday.

Town Hall #1

English w/ Spanish Interpretation

12:00PM

Zoom Link:

https://sbunified.zoom.us/j/96772350444

Town Hall #2

Spanish w/ English Interpretation

6:00PM

Zoom Link:

https://sbunified.zoom.us/j/91092356994

Key speakers include Dr. Van Do Reynoso, director of Santa Barbara County Public Health, Superintendent Hilda Maldonado, and Steve Vizzolini, who oversees the district's facilities and maintenance teams.

For more information, click here