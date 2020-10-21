Skip to Content
Car clubs putting on “Rolling car shows” in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Car clubs in Ventura County are bringing car shows to people in Ventura County Neighborhoods.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down most in-person car club events, so club members decided to start doing drive by events for people celebrating graduations, birthdays, or other special events.

Some of the participating car clubs include Switch, Latin Bombas, City Life, Fantasy Life, and other solo drivers.

Car club members said they're happy to bring joy to people in their communities.

