Santa Barbara Symphony back on stage, recorded show streams Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the first time in seven months, the Santa Barbara Symphony is back together and on stage at the Granada Theater.

This first performance of the symphony season is different. Musicians are spaced out on stage. They're divided by plexiglass. Anyone playing an instrument where the mouth isn't needed is wearing a mask. And there's no audience.









"Cabaret with Kabaretti" has been recorded and will make its streaming debut Saturday October 16.

"It's unique because normally the audience is watching from one spot looking at the orchestra," conductor Nir Kabaretti said. "Now they can have cameras on the musicians close-up."

The Santa Barbara Symphony has been working remotely and virtually during COVID-19.

For more information on the "Cabaret with Kabaretti" performance or to buy streaming tickets visit thesymphony.org.