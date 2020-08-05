New Covid-19 testing location in Atascadero

News

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The County Public Health Department is offering a new opportunity for people in North County to get access to COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket costs.

Beginning next week in Atascadero, this testing will be available by appointment Monday through Thursday, from August 10 to August 20.

“If you are experiencing symptoms or are a contact of a known case, please get tested and then isolate yourself to avoid potentially spreading the illness while you await the results,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “While testing continues to be a somewhat limited

resource, we are happy to be able to provide this new testing option for the community. Our sites in Grover Beach and Atascadero now have a lot of testing appointments available.”

Testing is available at no cost to individuals. For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required.

No-cost testing sites also remain available in Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo:

Atascadero - Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave.

Monday – Thursday, August 10 through August 20

7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Grover Beach - Ramona Garden Park, 993 Ramona Ave.

Monday – Friday (ongoing)

7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

San Luis Obispo - SLO Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave.

Monday – Friday (ongoing)

7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

To make an appointment: Visit EmergencySLO.org/testing