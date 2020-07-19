First San Luis Obispo patrol deputy tests positive for Covid-19

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Sheriff’s Office first Patrol Deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, along with 2 more correctional deputies and 1 inmate from the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The Patrol Deputy was tested last week after developing a cough. The last day they worked was on July 15. The Deputy wore a mask in all interactions with the public. Public Health has been notified and a contact tracing investigation initiated.

In addition, two more Correctional Deputies were found to be COVID-19 positive last week. The Correctional Deputies last worked on July 10 and July 11, and developed symptoms after their shifts.

Those Deputies had contact with inmates while at work and were required to wear a mask during those interactions.

One additional inmate has also tested positive. The inmate was asymptomatic and was discovered and isolated today after testing everyone in the unit where the inmate was housed.

The Sheriff’s Office has recently tested more than 300 inmates for COVID-19 with 50 of those tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of sworn staff members at the Sheriff’s Office to test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 4 with the first case reported on July 9.

All staff are recovering at home.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive now stands at 3.