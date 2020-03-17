Paso Robles changing city services to reduce spread of coronavirus

News

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The city of Paso Robles is changing some of it's services to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Below is a list of what is changing in the City of Paso Robles, and specifically how.

City Hall/City Annex Offices: City Hall (1000 Spring Street) and City Annex offices (821 Pine Street, Suite A) will be closed to in person transactions. Staff is available via telephone, email and by appointment if needed.

Public Safety Center: In addition to the service response alterations already implemented by the Police Department, (see separate media release from the Police Department) the Public Safety Center lobby will be closed. The telephone located immediately on the outside of the Public Safety Center at 900 Park Street is available to connect to police dispatch.

Fire Stations: Fire & Emergency Services personnel will continue responding to emergency calls for service. Public access to fire stations, including station tours and ride-alongs, have been cancelled. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911. Administrative inquiries can be made by calling (805) 227-7560.

Library: Closed for in person transactions. Staff will be available from 10-5 pm for telephone reference and account services by calling 805-237-3870. Online digital collections are available 24/7 via the library website: www.prcity.com/library. Library users are reminded that the library does not charge overdue fees and should not prioritize material that is already checked out.

Centennial Park: Centennial Park remains closed to the public.

Phone and Digital Services Available: City staff will be available to assist the public remotely, through phone, email, the City website, and by appointment if needed. Key phone numbers are below and a full directory is available online at: www.prcity.com/directory

Building Department 805-237-3850, building@prcity.com Building Inspections 805-227-7222

Business License/Transient Occupancy Tax 805-237-3999, finance@prcity.com More information and online application/payment options available online at www.prcity.com/154/business-licenses and www.prcity.com/161/transient-occupancy-tax.com

Below are places that are available by Phone and Email only.

Centennial Park 805-237-3873, recservices@prcity.com

City Clerk 805-237-3888, cityclerk@prcity.com

City Council 805-237-3888, council@prcity.com

City Manager 805-237-3888, citymanager@prcity.com

Engineering Department 805-237-3860, engineering@prcity.com

Fire and Emergency Services 805-227-7560 or call 911 for emergencies

Human Resources 805-237-3962, hr@prcity.com

Information Line 805-227-PASO (7276), info@prcity.com

Library 805-237-3870, library@prcity.com

Planning Department 805-237-3970, planning@prcity.com

Public Works Parks, Light & Landscape, Streets, Water, and Wastewater concerns can be reported (and tracked) on our website: www.prcity.com/RequestTracker.aspx

Utility Billing 805-237-3996, adminsvcs@prcity.com More information and payment options available online at www.prcity.com/utilities