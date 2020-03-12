SB County cracking down on price-gouging amid coronavirus emergency

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County leaders say they'll be cracking down on price-gouging in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency earlier this month, which lasts through September 4.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley says price-gouging is illegal as long as the state of emergency is in effect.

On Thursday, Santa Barbara County also announced its own local emergency.

Dudley's office is asking local residents to report any instances of price-gouging when they're looking for consumer goods or medical supplies.

It's against California law to hike the price of goods by more than 10 percent after an emergency is declared.

Anyone who violates that law can face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. They can also face civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

"Local businesses have traditionally been community partners during crises, but anyone that profiteers during a state of emergency will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. County residents must have access to necessary supplies, especially when community health is at stake," said Dudley.

If you feel you've been a victim of price-gouging or if you have information on price-gouging, you're asked to file a complaint with the District Attorney's Office by completing a Consumer Complaint form here, or by calling 805-568-2300.

For a Spanish version of the form, click here.