Goleta Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest is Back!
Below is a press release from the City of Goleta regarding the return of their annual Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest in Old Town Goleta.
GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is getting in the holiday spirit with the 3rd Annual Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest! The contest aims to help create a festive and cheerful atmosphere along the Hollister Avenue parade route on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.
If you are an Old Town Goleta business with a storefront on the parade route on Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue, you are encouraged to participate. Here is how it works:
- Decorate your storefront windows in time for the Goleta Holiday Parade.
- Keep decorations family-friendly, festive, and fun!
- In support of the City’s Plastic-Free Ordinance, please avoid using Mylar balloons.
- Decorations must be visible from the sidewalk but must not block pedestrian pathways.
- We will review the decorated windows during the parade, and winners will be announced the following week. Winners will receive a Fuel Depot gas card and car wash.
- All participating businesses will be featured on the City’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and X).
- Winners will have bragging rights for the entire year!
Last year, nearly 20 businesses participated, check out the photos here: bit.ly/3WhC25X. Larry’s 8 Day Auto Parts took home the top prize with Hollister Barbershop and Goleta Bakery receiving Honorable Mentions. The Edge Salon & Barbershop earned the title of People’s Favorite and The Lazy Eye Shop was the People’s Favorite Runner-Up.
Award Categories
This year’s contest will include several fun categories:
- Best Overall Window – The most outstanding display that captures the spirit of the season.
- Most Creative Theme – Recognizing originality and artistic design.
- Most Festive Display – Awarded for the most cheerful and holiday-spirited window.
- People’s Choice Award – Voted on by the community!
People’s Choice Award:
After the parade, photos of all decorated windows will be posted on the City’s social media channels (@CityofGoleta). Community members can vote by leaving a comment with their favorite entry or by sending an email to PIO@cityofgoleta.org during the designated voting period.
Whether you are decorating, participating, or attending the parade, thank you for helping make Old Town Goleta shine bright this holiday season. If you have any questions or need assistance, contact Marcos Martinez at mmartinez@cityofgoleta.gov.
For information on the Goleta Holiday Parade put on the by the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club, including how to sponsor, volunteer, or participate in the parade please visit: https://goletaholidayparade.org/.
Traducción al español:
GOLETA, Calif. – ¡La Ciudad de Goleta se está metiendo en el espíritu navideño con el 3 er Concurso Anual de Decoración de Ventanas del Desfile Navideño de Old Town Goleta! El concurso tiene como objetivo ayudar a crear un ambiente festivo y alegre a lo largo de la ruta del desfile de Hollister Avenue el sábado 6 de diciembre de 2025 a las 6:00 p.m.
Si usted es un negocio de Old Town Goleta con una tienda en la ruta del desfile en la Avenida Hollister desde Orange hasta Kinman, se le anima a participar. Así es como funciona:
- Decora las ventanas de tu tienda a tiempo para el Desfile Navideño de Goleta.
- ¡Mantenga las decoraciones familiares, festivas y divertidas!
- En apoyo de la Ordenanza Libre de Plástico de la Ciudad, evite el uso de globos de Mylar.
- Las decoraciones deben ser visibles desde la acera, pero no deben bloquear los caminos peatonales.
- Revisaremos las ventanas decoradas durante el desfile y los ganadores se anunciarán la semana siguiente. Los ganadores recibirán una tarjeta de gasolina de Fuel Depot y lavado de autos.
- Todos los negocios participantes aparecerán en los canales de redes sociales de la Ciudad (Facebook, Instagram y X).
- ¡Los ganadores tendrán derecho a presumir durante todo el año!
El año pasado, participaron casi 20 negocios, vea las fotos aquí: bit.ly/3WhC25X. Larry's 8 Day Auto Parts se llevó a casa el primer premio con Hollister Barbershop y Goleta Bakery recibiendo menciones honoríficas. The Edge Salon & Barbershop ganó el título de Favorito de la Gente y The Lazy Eye Shop fue el Subcampeón Favorito de la Gente.
Categorías de premios
El concurso de este año incluirá varias categorías divertidas:
- Mejor ventana general – La ventana más destacada que captura el espíritu de la temporada.
- Tema más creativo – Reconocer la originalidad y el diseño artístico.
- Exhibición más festiva – Otorgada por la ventana más alegre y festiva.
- Premio People's Choice – ¡Votado por la comunidad!
Premio de Favorito de la Gente:
Después del desfile, se publicarán fotos de todas las ventanas decoradas en los canales de redes sociales de la ciudad (@CityofGoleta). Los miembros de la comunidad pueden votar dejando un comentario con su entrada favorita o enviando un correo electrónico a PIO@cityofgoleta.org durante el período de votación designado.
Ya sea que esté decorando, participando o asistiendo al desfile, gracias por ayudar a que Old Town Goleta brille en esta temporada navideña. Si tiene alguna pregunta o necesita ayuda, comuníquese con Marcos Martinez en mmartinez@cityofgoleta.gov.
Para obtener información sobre el Desfile Navideño de Goleta organizado por el Club de Leones de Goleta y Santa Bárbara, incluido cómo patrocinar, ser voluntario o participar en el desfile, visite: https://goletaholidayparade.org/.
