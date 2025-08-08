Air Quality Alert issued for Ventura County Following Canyon Fire
Below is a press release from the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District regarding a Air Quality Alert.
VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District is issuing an Air Quality Alert because of unhealthy air quality conditions caused by the Canyon Fire. Impacted areas may include, but are not limited to, Piru, Fillmore and Santa Paula.
Smoke from the Canyon Fire has caused air quality to fall into the unhealthy range for the general population, as measured by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Air Quality Index (AQI). Smoke and ash from wildfires contain very small particles — particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less — that can harm the lungs and heart.
The district sent text messages this morning through the Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Alert System telling those in Piru that the NowCast AQI had reached an Unhealthy for all level.
Conditions deteriorated overnight and in the early morning today when winds switched direction toward Ventura County. This afternoon, Aug 9, onshore winds will return and help to remove smoke from the Santa Clara River Valley.
Smoke from the Gifford Fire in Santa Barbara County will continue to impact background air quality levels across portions of Ventura County.
The district issues Air Quality Alerts when the AQI has reached or is forecast to reach an unhealthy level for all. A lower AQI can affect sensitive groups. This includes children, older adults and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema.
The alert is in effect until conditions improve.
When air quality reaches an unhealthy level or when you see or smell smoke, Ventura County Public Health and the district recommend that everyone:
- Stay indoors as much as possible, preferably in a clean room with an indoor air filtration device where you can avoid cooking or burning candles.
- Close all windows and doors that lead outside unless it is extremely hot.
- Operate home and car air conditioners in recycle or recirculation mode. Close the fresh air intake and replace dirty filters.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. If you must work outside, wear a properly fitted N-95 mask.
- Drink plenty of fluids.
A lower range of AQI can affect sensitive groups. This includes children, older adults and people with diabetes or heart or lung conditions.
The very small particles that pose a danger are PM 2.5, particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. An AQI forecast for PM 2.5 reflects what is possible for a 24-hour day. At times, air quality is likely to be better or worse than what is indicated for the entire period. Levels of smoke and particles and the areas affected will vary over time. Conditions can change rapidly depending on winds.
For real-time data on air quality, check the AirNow NowCast AQI at airnow.gov or fire.airnow.gov. AirNow uses hourly data from the district’s five monitoring stations throughout the county to provide air quality information for the surrounding regions.
To sign up for the Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Alerts, text “SMOKE” for English or “HUMO” for Spanish, Mixteco and Zapoteco messages to 855-522-0034.
People can get Daily Air Quality Forecasts from the district by signing up to receive emails at VCAPCD.org or by following the district on the social platform X.
Traducción al Español:
VENTURA, Calif. – El Distrito de Control de la Contaminación Atmosférica del Condado de Ventura emite una Alerta de Calidad del Aire debido a las condiciones insalubres causadas por el Incendio Canyon. Las zonas afectadas incluyen, entre otras, Piru, Fillmore y Santa Paula.
El humo del incendio Canyon ha provocado que la calidad del aire se encuentre en un nivel insalubre para la población general, según el Índice de Calidad del Aire (ICA) de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de Estados Unidos (EPA). El humo y las cenizas de los incendios forestales contienen partículas muy pequeñas (materia particulada con un diámetro de 2,5 micrómetros o menos) que pueden dañar los pulmones y el corazón.
Esta mañana, el distrito envió mensajes de texto a través del Sistema de Alerta de Humo de Incendios Forestales para Trabajadores Agrícolas avisando a los habitantes de Piru que el Índice de Calidad del Aire NowCast había alcanzado un nivel de No saludable para todos.
Las condiciones empeoraron durante la noche y la madrugada de hoy, cuando los vientos cambiaron de dirección hacia el condado de Ventura. Esta tarde, 9 de agosto, los vientos terrestres regresarán y ayudarán a disipar el humo del valle del río Santa Clara.
El humo del incendio Gifford en el condado de Santa Bárbara seguirá afectando los niveles de calidad del aire de fondo en partes del condado de Ventura.
El distrito emite Alertas de Calidad del Aire cuando el ICA alcanza o se prevé que alcance un nivel insalubre para todos. Un ICA bajo puede afectar a grupos vulnerables, como niños, adultos mayores y personas con enfermedades cardíacas o respiratorias como asma, enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica y enfisema.
La alerta está vigente hasta que mejoren las condiciones.
Cuando la calidad del aire alcanza un nivel nocivo para la salud o cuando ve u huele humo, el Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Ventura y el distrito recomiendan que todos:
• Permanezca en el interior tanto como sea posible, preferiblemente en una habitación limpia con un dispositivo de filtración de aire interior donde pueda evitar cocinar o quemar velas.
• Cierre todas las ventanas y puertas que den al exterior, a menos que haga mucho calor.
• Utilice el aire acondicionado de su casa y del coche en modo de reciclaje o recirculación. Cierre la entrada de aire fresco y cambie los filtros sucios.
Evite actividades intensas al aire libre. Si debe trabajar al aire libre, use una mascarilla N-95 bien ajustada.
• Beber mucho líquido.
Un rango inferior del ICA puede afectar a grupos sensibles, como niños, adultos mayores y personas con diabetes o afecciones cardíacas o pulmonares.
Las partículas muy pequeñas que representan un peligro son PM 2.5, material particulado con un diámetro de 2.5 micrómetros o menos. Un pronóstico del ICA para PM 2.5 refleja la probabilidad de un día de 24 horas. En ocasiones, es probable que la calidad del aire sea mejor o peor que la indicada para todo el período. Los niveles de humo y partículas, así como las zonas afectadas, variarán con el tiempo. Las condiciones pueden cambiar rápidamente según el viento.
Para obtener datos en tiempo real sobre la calidad del aire, consulte el AQI de AirNow NowCast en (se abre en una nueva pestaña)airnow.gov o (se abre en una nueva pestaña)fuego.airnow.govAirNow utiliza datos horarios de las cinco estaciones de monitoreo del distrito en todo el condado para proporcionar información sobre la calidad del aire para las regiones circundantes.
Para inscribirse para recibir las alertas de humo de incendios forestales para trabajadores agrícolas, envíe un mensaje de texto con la palabra “SMOKE” para mensajes en inglés o “HUMO” para mensajes en español, mixteco y zapoteco a 855-522-0034.
Las personas pueden obtener pronósticos diarios de la calidad del aire del distrito registrándose para recibir correos electrónicos en VCAPCD.org o siguiendo al distrito en la plataforma social X.
