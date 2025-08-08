Air Quality Alert issued for Ventura County Following Canyon Fire

Below is a press release from the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District regarding a Air Quality Alert.

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District is issuing an Air Quality Alert because of unhealthy air quality conditions caused by the Canyon Fire. Impacted areas may include, but are not limited to, Piru, Fillmore and Santa Paula.

Smoke from the Canyon Fire has caused air quality to fall into the unhealthy range for the general population, as measured by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Air Quality Index (AQI). Smoke and ash from wildfires contain very small particles — particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less — that can harm the lungs and heart.

The district sent text messages this morning through the Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Alert System telling those in Piru that the NowCast AQI had reached an Unhealthy for all level.

Conditions deteriorated overnight and in the early morning today when winds switched direction toward Ventura County. This afternoon, Aug 9, onshore winds will return and help to remove smoke from the Santa Clara River Valley.

Smoke from the Gifford Fire in Santa Barbara County will continue to impact background air quality levels across portions of Ventura County.

The district issues Air Quality Alerts when the AQI has reached or is forecast to reach an unhealthy level for all. A lower AQI can affect sensitive groups. This includes children, older adults and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema.

The alert is in effect until conditions improve.

When air quality reaches an unhealthy level or when you see or smell smoke, Ventura County Public Health and the district recommend that everyone:

Stay indoors as much as possible, preferably in a clean room with an indoor air filtration device where you can avoid cooking or burning candles.

Close all windows and doors that lead outside unless it is extremely hot.

Operate home and car air conditioners in recycle or recirculation mode. Close the fresh air intake and replace dirty filters.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. If you must work outside, wear a properly fitted N-95 mask.

Drink plenty of fluids.

A lower range of AQI can affect sensitive groups. This includes children, older adults and people with diabetes or heart or lung conditions.

The very small particles that pose a danger are PM 2.5, particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. An AQI forecast for PM 2.5 reflects what is possible for a 24-hour day. At times, air quality is likely to be better or worse than what is indicated for the entire period. Levels of smoke and particles and the areas affected will vary over time. Conditions can change rapidly depending on winds.

For real-time data on air quality, check the AirNow NowCast AQI at airnow.gov or fire.airnow.gov. AirNow uses hourly data from the district’s five monitoring stations throughout the county to provide air quality information for the surrounding regions.

To sign up for the Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Alerts, text “SMOKE” for English or “HUMO” for Spanish, Mixteco and Zapoteco messages to 855-522-0034.

People can get Daily Air Quality Forecasts from the district by signing up to receive emails at VCAPCD.org or by following the district on the social platform X.