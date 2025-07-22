Ahead of Old Spanish Days – City of Santa Barbara Reminds the Community that Confetti is Litter
Below is a press release from the City of Santa Barbara regarding environmental concerns ahead of the upcoming Fiesta season
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The use of confetti at Santa Barbara parades and festivals is growing, in both the number of events where confetti is used and the volume of confetti tossed. While confetti eggs or cascarones have long been a tradition at Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days, we are now seeing large bags of confetti being sold and dumped on our sidewalks, streets, and parks.
In addition to paper confetti, the volume of shiny metallic confetti, sequins, glitter, and silly string used at community events is increasing. These are all made of plastic and are often mistaken for food and consumed by birds and other animals. Confetti can easily wash or blow into our storm drains, creeks, and ocean, where it poses a threat to aquatic life and pollutes our environment.
While you’re celebrating in the City, we encourage you to choose paper confetti and use it sparingly!
- Storm drains lead to our creeks and ocean untreated, polluting our creeks, beaches, and
- Confetti can be mistaken for food by birds, fish, and other wildlife.
- Shiny metallic confetti, sequins, and glitter are all made of plastic, which is not biodegradable.
- Throwing confetti and leaving it behind is littering!
Are you a vendor making cascarones to sell?
Please only use paper confetti (or leaves!), and do not add plastic or foam decorations on the outside of the eggs.
View information on Selling Cascarones (La venta cascarones).
Want to help spread the word about confetti litter?
Download and share confetti outreach materials.
Traducción al Español:
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – El uso de confeti en los desfiles y festivales de Santa Barbara está en aumento, tanto en el número de eventos donde se utiliza como en la cantidad de confeti lanzado. Aunque los huevos de confeti o cascarones han sido una tradición durante mucho tiempo en las Old Spanish Days de Santa Barbara, ahora estamos viendo grandes bolsas de confeti que se venden y se vierten en nuestras aceras, calles y parques.
Además del confeti de papel, también está aumentando el uso de confeti metálico brillante, lentejuelas, brillantina y espuma en aerosol en los eventos comunitarios. Todos estos están hechos de plástico y a menudo son confundidos con alimento y consumidos por aves y otros animales. El confeti puede fácilmente ser arrastrado por el viento o la lluvia hacia nuestras alcantarillas pluviales, arroyos y el océano, donde representa una amenaza para la vida acuática y contamina nuestro medio ambiente.
Mientras celebras en la Ciudad, ¡te animamos a elegir confeti de papel y usarlo con moderación!
- Las alcantarillas pluviales desembocan sin tratamiento en nuestros arroyos y el océano, contaminando arroyos y playas.
- El confeti puede ser confundido con alimento por aves, peces y otros animales silvestres.
- El confeti metálico brillante, las lentejuelas y la brillantina están hechos de plástico, que no es biodegradable.
- ¡Lanzar confeti y dejarlo tirado es ensuciar!
¿Eres un vendedor que elabora cascarones para vender?
Por favor, utiliza únicamente confeti de papel (¡o hojas!) y no agregues decoraciones de plástico o espuma en el exterior de los huevos.
Ver información sobre La venta cascarones (Selling Cascarones).
¿Quieres ayudar a correr la voz sobre la basura de confeti?
Descarga y comparte los materiales de divulgación sobre el confeti.
