Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Names New Board Chair

Below is a press release from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County regarding the appointment of the new Chair of its Board of Trustees

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County proudly announces the appointment of David Bishop as Chair of its Board of Trustees. Bishop brings a distinguished record of leadership, having guided multi-billion-dollar organizations through periods of growth, innovation, and transformation. His expertise includes leading global operations at Sony Pictures Home Entertainment to more than $20 billion in revenue and scaling MGM Home Entertainment from $300 million to $1 billion while maintaining award-winning customer service. In his advisory work, he has also helped secure major contracts for Parrot Analytics and spearheaded successful fundraising initiatives.

In addition to his corporate leadership, Bishop has long championed hunger relief efforts. He is a former chair and current board member of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and served on the End Hunger Network board, where he and actor Jeff Bridges co-created a campaign that raised $20 million to fight hunger.

Bishop’s appointment comes at a pivotal time. Under the recently passed 'Big Beautiful Bill,' drastic cuts to USDA food support, coupled with changes to SNAP and Medicaid, threaten to deepen food insecurity in Santa Barbara County, where one in three residents relies on Foodbank services and the county holds the second-highest poverty rate in California.

"These are among our most challenging times," Bishop said. "The Board remains focused on providing strong stewardship and oversight to ensure that every resource is carefully managed, and every decision supports the well-being of the communities we serve."