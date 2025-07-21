Deodar Cedar Tree to be Removed from Atascadero Sunken Gardens This Week

Below is a press release from the City of Atascadero regarding the removal of one Deodar Cedar Tree from the city's Sunken Gardens

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A local tree contractor will be removing one of the heritage Deodar Cedar trees from Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero this week. The removal is expected to take a day to complete, and East Mall will be closed during the work. Businesses along East Mall will be open for business. Parking is available in the City Hall parking lot on the corner of East Mall and Lewis Avenue or along El Camino Real.

The cedar tree, which is approximately 100 years old, has been in a state of decline for several years primarily due to its age. Sadly, the cedar tree has now reached a level of decline that makes it a safety risk to park users and needs to be removed. There may be a need for the removal of additonal trees at some point in the future as the remaining cedars continue to age.

The Sunken Gardens was an integral part of EG Lewis’s vision for the Colony of Atascadero; it is a designated historic resource which contributes to the site and the setting of Historic City Hall and remains a very important aspect of Atascadero’s downtown and community culture. The locations of the four cedars were designed to enhance the landscape, providing shade and adding to the nuance of the fountain and the sculptures that adorn the Gardens.

The removal of this cedar will balance the appearance of the park as the adjacent counterpart cedar was removed in 2017. As was done in 2017, a new cedar will be planted in the area of the cedar being removed sometime in the near future.

The cedar wood will be transported to a local mill and furniture company, Deadwood Revival Design, and available for purchase for Atascadero residents interested in owning a piece of the City’s history. Unprocessed wood (raw wood) will be available this fall while processed (kiln-dried) wood will be available in the summer of 2026. Atascadero residents interested in purchasing some of the cedar wood should contact Deadwood Revival Design at (805) 552-5897 or visit www.deadwoodrevivaldesign.com.