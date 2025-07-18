Arroyo Grande Police Department Hosts Coffee with a Cop

Below is a press release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department regarding their community event, Coffee with a Cop

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – On July 25, 2025, police officers from Arroyo Grande Police and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee. All community members are invited to attend. All questions are welcome.

The event begins at 9:00 am and ends at 11:00 am on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Café Andreini located at 131 E. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande. Please contact Sergeant Jason Castillo with questions: 805-473-5110 ext. 5127 jcastillo@arroyogrande.org

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public occur during emergencies or emotionally charged situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers, allowing for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.



Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in our neighborhoods.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable asking questions, bringing concerns, or simply getting to know our officers,” said Interim Chief David Culver. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”



Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members, one cup of coffee at a time.