SLO County’s Tips for a Safe and Healthy Visit to the 2025 California Mid-State Fair
Below is a press release from County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency regarding health tips for the upcoming California Mid-State Fair
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – As summer heats up and the California Mid-State Fair kicks off in Paso Robles, officials from the SLO County Public Health Department are urging attendees follow simple precautions to ensure a healthy and safe experience.
“The fair is a cherished summer tradition among many of our community members, and we want everyone to enjoy it to the fullest,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “By taking a few simple precautions—like staying cool, staying hydrated, and washing your hands—you can protect yourself and others while having fun.”
- Keep cool. Take breaks in the shade. If you are not accustomed to the heat, take advantage of cooler evening hours. Learn more about avoiding heat-related illness.
- Stay hydrated. You can bring empty plastic water bottles or two sealed plastic bottles of water to the fair. Refill stations are located at the Main Quad and by the Cal Fire building.
- Keep your hands clean. Wash your hands often at the handwashing stations throughout the fairgrounds, especially after visiting animal areas and before you eat or drink.
Animal exhibits are a favorite for many visitors at the fair, but it’s important to know that livestock and other farm animals naturally carry germs that can make people sick. By following a few simple steps, you can help prevent animal germs from spreading and making you or your family sick:
- Do not eat, drink, or put anything in your mouth while in animal display areas. If you are looking after animals, leave the area and wash your hands before eating or drinking.
- Keep all toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles and strollers out of animal exhibits. Do not touch these items again until you have washed your hands with soap and water.
- Keep an eye on young children while in animal exhibit areas and keep them from putting their fingers or anything else in their mouths.
- Wash hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds as soon as possible after being in animal areas, even if you did not touch any animals. If you develop any illness after visiting animal exhibits at the fair, including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or stomach pain, see a healthcare provider and let them know you recently visited farm animals.
For more information, see Tips for Staying Healthy at Animal Exhibits from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health’s Take Care at the Fair tips.
With recent national outbreaks of bird flu and measles, officials urge vigilance among fairgoers and the wider community, particularly as summer travel picks up. Routine vaccines remain the best protection against diseases like measles — an extremely contagious virus that can lead to serious health complications, especially in unvaccinated children.
Talk to your healthcare provider to ensure you are up to date on routine vaccines or make a vaccine appointment at one of the Public Health Clinics by calling 805-781-5500.
Traducción al español:
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A medida que el verano se calienta y la Feria del Medio Estado de California comienza en Paso Robles, los oficiales de la Feria y el Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de SLO urgen a los asistentes a seguir precauciones simples para asegurar una experiencia saludable y segura:
«La feria es una tradición de verano muy apreciada por muchos de los miembros de nuestra comunidad, y queremos que todos la disfruten al máximo», dijo la Dra. Penny Borenstein, Oficial de Salud del Condado. «Tomando unas sencillas precauciones -como mantenerse fresco, hidratado y lavarse las manos- puede protegerse a sí mismo y a los demás mientras se divierte».
- Manténgase fresco. Haga descansos a la sombra. Si no está acostumbrado al calor, aproveche las horas más frescas de la tarde. Más información sobre cómo evitar las enfermedades relacionadas con el calor.
- Mantente hidratado. Puedes traer a la feria botellas de agua de plástico vacías o dos botellas de agua de plástico cerradas. Las estaciones para rellenar las botellas se encuentran en el patio principal y en el edificio de Cal Fire
- Mantenga las manos limpias. Lávese las manos con frecuencia en las estaciones de lava manos que hay por toda la feria, especialmente después de visitar las zonas de animales y antes de comer o beber.
Las exhibiciones de animales son las favoritas de muchos visitantes de la feria, pero es importante saber que los animales de granja son portadores naturales de gérmenes que pueden enfermar a las personas. Siguiendo unos sencillos pasos, puedes evitar que los gérmenes de los animales no se transmitan y te enfermen a ti o a tu familia:
- No coma, beba ni se meta nada en la boca mientras esté en las zonas de exposición de animales. Si está cuidando animales, abandone la zona y lávese las manos antes de comer o beber.
- Mantenga todos los juguetes, chupones, tazas, biberones y cochecitos fuera de las zonas de exhibición de animales. No vuelva a tocar estos objetos hasta que se haya lavado las manos con agua y jabón
- Vigile a los niños pequeños mientras estén en las zonas de exhibición de animales y evite que se metan los dedos o cualquier otra cosa en la boca.
- Lávese las manos con agua corriente y jabón durante al menos 20 segundos lo antes posible después de estar en las zonas de animales, aunque no haya tocado ningún animal.Si desarrolla alguna enfermedad después de visitar las exhibiciones de animales en la feria, incluyendo fiebre, vómitos, diarrea o dolor de estómago, consulte a un proveedor de atención médica y hágale saber que recientemente visitó animales de granja.
Para más información, consulte los Consejos para mantenerse sano en las exhibiciones de animales de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) de EE.UU. y los consejos de Cuídese en la feria del Departamento de Salud Pública de California.
Debido a los recientes casos nacionales de gripe aviar y sarampión, las autoridades instan a los asistentes a las ferias y a la comunidad en general a que se mantengan alerta, sobre todo ahora que aumentan los viajes de verano. Las vacunas sistemáticas siguen siendo la mejor protección contra enfermedades como el sarampión, un virus extremadamente contagioso que puede provocar graves complicaciones de salud, especialmente en niños no vacunados.
Hable con su proveedor de atención médica para asegurarse de que está al día con las vacunas de rutina o haga una cita para vacunarse en una de las Clínicas de Salud Pública llamando al 805-781-5500.
The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.