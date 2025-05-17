St. Francis Foundation and Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation announce partnership

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The St. Francis and Teddy Bear Cancer Foundations announced a joint partnership dedicated to supporting families affected by pediatric cancer.

Below is a press release on the announcement between both organizations:

In a heartfelt and historic transaction, the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara has officially sold its property to Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, creating a forever home for an organization devoted to supporting families battling pediatric cancer.

The sale marks a significant milestone for both nonprofits, enabling Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) to establish a permanent base where children with cancer and their families can find both emotional and financial support in one welcoming, accessible location.

The collaboration between Executive Directors Tina Frontado of St. Francis Foundation and Brittany Avila Wazny of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation was instrumental in crafting an agreement that reflects the missions of both organizations. Their joint leadership and shared vision were matched by the efforts of Board Presidents Tory Milazzo (St. Francis) and Andrew Miller (TBCF), who guided their respective boards through the process to a unanimous and enthusiastic approval.

“This is a win-win-win for everyone,” said Frontado. “Not just for our two organizations, but for the entire Santa Barbara community.” Wazny added, “Having a permanent home next to the hospital means the families we serve can rely on us for years to come and have a home away from home—it’s a gift of stability, dignity, and hope.”

Both foundations expressed deep gratitude to be part of a deal that places mission at the center and serves as a model for collaborative nonprofit partnerships. As this new chapter begins, the greatest beneficiaries are the local families who now have a dedicated place to turn to in their time of greatest need.

Kristen Stuart, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation