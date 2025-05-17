SB Roads provides two-week construction update on Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The SB Roads organization provided its two-week construction update on Highway 101 Friday afternoon.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

In Santa Barbara North, crews will begin pre-construction drainage improvements and shoulder strengthening near the northbound off-ramp at Hermosillo Rd. In the Santa Barbara South segment, crews will pave, install rebar, and pour concrete for the new northbound freeway lanes and the northbound off-ramp at Hermosillo Rd. On Coast Village Road, crews will install Americans with Disabilities Act, ADA, pedestrian ramps on the east side of the intersection with Hermosillo Rd. On Coast Village Circle, crews will close 12 sequential parking spaces each day to install fencing. In Montecito , crews are installing rebar and pouring concrete for the lanes, shoulder areas, and safety barriers of northbound Hwy 101. In the Padaro segment, crews will work on added drainage improvements. As part of landscaping work, crews will continue installing irrigation in the northbound shoulder areas.

Closures (weather permitting)

Pleasedrive safely through the corridor and remember to Slow for the Cone Zone. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Please expect day and night work.

Northbound Highway 101 Sundays, 9:00 pm - 5:00 am, 1 lane: S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln to N Padaro Ln Mondays - Thursdays, 8:00 pm - 5:00 am, 1 lane: S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln to N Padaro Ln On-ramp at San Ysidro Rd, closed until mid-2025, drivers can use the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr Off-ramp at Hermosillo Rd , closed for 5 months, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at Olive Mill Rd as a detour

Southbound Highway 101 Sundays, 10:00 pm - 7:00 am, 1 lane: N Padaro Ln to S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln Mondays - Thursdays, 9:00 pm - 7:00 am, 1 lane: N Padaro Ln to S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln On-ramp at Posilipo Ln , closed until spring 2026, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr

N Jameson Ln 9:00 am - 3:00 pm, Mondays - Fridays, flaggers will direct traffic as needed on N Jameson Ln between Sheffield Dr and Olive Mill Rd to enable crews to move equipment and materials

Please note: consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time (unless where noted) to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours, and maps, please visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment or Construction Update page. Live project cameras are online at https://www.hwy101carpinteria-santabarbara.com/construction-updates

Highway 101: Santa Barbara North

Crews will begin pre-construction drainage improvements and shoulder strengthening near the northbound off-ramp at Hermosillo Rd within the existing construction closure area

Highway 101: Santa Barbara South

The Santa Barbara South segment is located between Olive Mill and Hermosillo Rds with median work extending up to Cabrillo Blvd (for traffic lane shifts)

Northbound Hwy 101 and off-ramp at Hermosillo Rd Crews will continue paving, installing rebar, and pouring concrete for the northbound lanes and ramp (see photo above). Crews will install fencing and continue work on drainage improvements

Intersection of Coast Village Road and Hermosillo Rd Crews will install ADA pedestrian ramps on the east side of Coast Village Rd at the intersection with Hermosillo Rd

Coast Village Circle near Hwy 101 12 parking spaces will be closed daily to install fencing



Highway 101: Montecito

The Montecito segment is located between Sheffield Dr and Olive Mill Rd

Highway 101 Northbound freeway lanes Crews will continue installing rebar and pour concrete for the lanes and shoulder areas. Crews will also continue work on safety barriers (see photo above), drainage improvements, and fencing The northbound freeway lanes are divided by safety barriers between Hixon and Olive Mill Rds until the summer of 2025 to provide space to construct the new northbound lanes. Montecito exits are accessible from the slow lane

Romero, San Ysidro, and Oak Creek Bridges Crews will continue constructing safety barriers for the new bridges and will form and pour concrete support slabs for the new bridges. Drainage improvements are ongoing.



Highway 101: Padaro

The Padaro segment is located between N Padaro Ln and S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln

Landscaping Crews will continue irrigation installation northbound from Santa Monica Road to the South Padaro/Santa Clause Lane area. Please expect daytime shoulder closures for this work

Highway 101 Crews will work on added drainage improvements in the northbound and southbound lanes Rescheduled to June: Along the southbound shoulder between N Padaro and S Padaro Lanes, crews will remove and replace the rumble strip with a mumble strip to reduce noise. Please expect nighttime noise during this work

Via Real Crews are preparing a new safety barrier that will be installed along Via Real between Cravens and Santa Claus Lanes.

N Padaro Interchange Concrete Mix Site: May 20 - 29, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, crews will mix concrete for concrete pours. By mixing concrete on-site, the project saves an estimated 463,771 truck miles, reduces water use by 400,000 gallons (concrete mixed on-site uses less water), and saves taxpayers between $10-$15 million Concrete recycling continues by the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln



For more information, please visit our project website at www.SBROADS.com, call us at 805.845.5112, or email the project at info@sbroads.com.

