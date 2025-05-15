Construction for Dwight Murphy Field Renovation Project Scheduled to begin June 2nd

Below is a press release from the City of Santa Barbara regarding construction beginning for the Dwight Murphy Field Renovation Project scheduled to begin June 2nd.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will begin construction on the long-awaited Dwight Murphy Field Renovation Project on June 2. The renovation will transform the 100-year-old park into a modern, inclusive recreation space designed to serve a broad range of users.

The renovated park will feature Santa Barbara’s first all-abilities playground, created in partnership with the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation. Gwendolyn’s Playground will include a multi-story treehouse, hill slides, inclusive swings, musical play elements, and a calming pod.

A new multi-sport field, sized to accommodate youth and adult soccer, rugby, and lacrosse, will feature defined areas on the sidelines for players and spectators, as well as improved sports lighting.

Additional park improvements include an expanded outdoor fitness area, a large grass lawn for drop-in activities and picnics, a shaded group picnic area, updated restrooms, new walking paths with lighting, and increased parking.

“This renovation honors the legacy of Dwight Murphy Field while creating a space that reflects the needs of our community today,” said Jill Zachary, Parks and Recreation Director. “From the all-abilities playground to the new sports field and picnic areas, we’re building a park that welcomes everyone.”

The City selected Ohno Construction, a firm with over 50 years of experience building parks and community spaces, to lead construction. Fencing will be installed starting May 30, with construction beginning the following week. The park is expected to reopen in spring 2027.

There will be no access within or through the park during construction. Niños Drive will be open from Cabrillo Boulevard to the Santa Barbara Zoo, and Por La Mar will be open adjacent to the park. All other surrounding roads will remain open. Parking will be limited along the perimeter of the park during construction.

Funding for project construction includes $6 million raised by the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation, a $5 million pledge from Ty Warner, $1.5 million of federal Community Project Funding (CPF) secured by Congressman Salud Carbajal, and $19.5 million in City funds.