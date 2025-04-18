2 Marines killed in Military Crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico were from California

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two Marines from California were killed and one was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a military vehicle near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

U.S. Northern Command identified the two victims as Marines LCpl Albert Aguilera, 22, and LCpl Marcelino Gamino, 28.

Aguilera is from Riverside, California, according to the First Marine Division. He enlisted in March 2023 and was promoted to lance corporal in May 2024. Officials say Aguilera worked as a combat engineer with the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division.

The First Marine Division says that Gamino was from Fresno, California. He enlisted in May 2022 and was promoted to lance corporal in August 2024. He worked as a combat engineer with the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He had received the National Defense Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. Gamino had previously been deployed to Darwin, Australia with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin in 2024.

Lance Corporals Aguilera and Gamino (Courtey: 1st Marine Division)

According to a release from Joint Task Force Southern Border Tuesday evening, the crash happened during a convoy movement around 9 a.m. along State Highway 9 near the border patrol station west of Santa Teresa.

ABC-7 crews at the scene found the road blocked off by Border Patrol near the station, with the crash itself too far away to be seen

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's office said three people were airlifted to UMC.

Division officials say that Aguilera and Gamino died at the hospital.

"The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion, the commanding officer for the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and Task Force Sapper. "I extend by heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.