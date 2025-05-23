Gas Prices Fall Across Central and South Coast Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Drivers across the Central and South Coast are seeing a welcome drop in gas prices just as many prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline on the Central Coast is now $4.72 per gallon — down seven cents from last week and 45 cents less than this time last year. That’s slightly lower than the statewide average of $4.87 and well below last year’s holiday weekend prices, according to the latest Weekend Gas Watch from the Automobile Club of Southern California.

“Southern Californians will be paying the lowest pump prices since 2021 to fill up for their Memorial Day getaways, which they will be taking in record numbers,” said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe. “Gas prices are backing off from a price spike earlier this month caused by a Northern California refinery fire and some unplanned refinery outages. According to Oil Price Information Service, those supply issues have been resolved and refineries have increased their gasoline production.”

In Santa Barbara County, some of the lowest prices as of Friday were averaging around $4.10 per gallon. Ventura County drivers are seeing lows near $4.43, while San Luis Obispo County’s lowest prices are averaging about $4.58.

Nationally, the average price at the pump remains steady at $3.19 — unchanged from last week and down 42 cents from this time last year — offering some relief to the record number of Americans expected to travel this weekend.

For up-to-date prices and to find the cheapest gas along your route, check out News Channel’s Gas Price Tracker covering San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.