United Way offering free tax service for low income families in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - United Way is offering free tax service for low income families in Santa Barbara.

The organization’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is in full swing at several local sites.

Services are offered at United Way, SB Public Library Eastside Branch, Schott Center (SBCC), UCSB, and the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Directors say the program is a key resource to ensure families get access to all credits and deductions they qualify for.

The program offers free tax preparation and filing services to residents making $67K or less by 100+ volunteer tax preparers who are all IRS-Certified.

Directors of United Way say each year, the program returns over $2M to the local community in essential refunds.

The VITA program volunteers will be present at Franklin Elementary School on April 12th, 2025 from 9am - 1pm to prepare taxes.

The event will also have a community resource fair with local banks and financial services present to share resources with the community.

The event is sponsored by Supervisor Laura Capps and U.S. Bank.

Food will be provided.

Mega Tax Day tax preparation will be by appointment only: www.unitedwaysb.org/Tax-Day