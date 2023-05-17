Axxess joins Twism to grow the opportunity for shoppers to find discounts and earn rewards points

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the more popular discount shopping and dining services on the South Coast, Axxess, has now combined its service with Twism.

For the last few years, Twism has been developing a marketing technology company. The company says its product has a loyalty platform for small businesses to give them the opportunity to have big business size, loyalty, and technology.

For businesses with a loyalty program, it can be handled through Twism, and they will not have to set up another layer of software. Any business with a rewards back program can use it through Twism and create digital coins for customers to use in a new feature known as a Super Wallet.

Twism says it supports local community commerce by helping local businesses reach local customers. The school fundraising component is no longer available.

