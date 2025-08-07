Alan Parsons Donates Signed Guitar to Support One805LIVE! for First Responders

MONTECITO, Calif. – Legendary music producer Alan Parsons is helping lead preparations for the One805LIVE! benefit concert supporting first responders and mental health services—and he’s donating a signed acoustic guitar as part of a giveaway to raise awareness for the cause.

Parsons, known for his iconic work on Abbey Road, Let It Be, and The Dark Side of the Moon, is a longtime Santa Barbara County resident and founding board member of the One805 nonprofit. Though originally from the U.K., Parsons has lived in the area for two decades and now calls the community home.

“It’s just a real privilege to be working with these people and helping the first responders,” Parsons said. “Dealing with mental health among first responders—that’s another very important thing.”

The benefit concert is set for September 20 at actor Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito and will feature performances by a variety of artists including Trisha Yearwood, The Fray, Sammy Hagar, and John Kay of Steppenwolf.

Parsons is serving as the music supervisor for the event, curating the artist lineup for the all-star benefit concert.

“I’m the one responsible for probably putting the order of play for each of the acts and how long they get,” he said. “There’s a lot of artists to squeeze in a single afternoon.”

He described the behind-the-scenes work as complex, requiring careful coordination of shared instruments, stage equipment, and rehearsal schedules. “There will be a bit of cross-pollinization between the artists,” Parsons said.

All performers are volunteering their time. A large team is also working behind the scenes to coordinate stage production, hospitality, and logistics.

“It’s tremendously well organized,” he said. “I’m just there to help out with the musical contributions.”

Parsons said he’s proud to support a cause that resonates deeply with the community he now considers his own.

To further raise awareness, One805 has partnered with NewsChannel to launch a guitar giveaway contest. Parsons has signed the acoustic guitar, and the winner will also receive two tickets to attend the One805LIVE! concert, which raises funds for mental health programs, resiliency training, and essential equipment for local fire, police, and sheriff’s departments.