The Association of Women in Communications honors five

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Art took center stage at this year's Women of Achievement Awards Luncheon.

The Association of Women in Communications Santa Barbara (AWC) honored five creative women.

Some of them performed at the Cabrillo Pavilion during the ceremony in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

Teresa Kuskey joined members of her La Boheme dance group after accepting her clear star-shaped trophy.

"To be honored for the arts and being in dance and communicating through dance is very humbling and I am extremely excited, " said Kuskey.

Aritist Adriana Arriaga got emotional accepting her award.

"I Am hoping that when we leave today we can leave with some inspiration and give back to our community," said Arriaga.

Some of her artwork decorated every table.

The co-founder of Santa Barbara Ring Shout said she felt respected and supported.

"I feel like I have been heard and I feel so appreciated," said Moore before performing.

The other honorees this year include music director and Santa Barbara Choral Society artistic director and conductor JoAnne Wasserman and Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Melinda Palacio.

AWC called the event "Creative Communication: Building through the Arts."

The nonprofit AWC is known for empowering women to deepen their communication skills.

New members are welcome.

For a link to more information visit https://awcsb.org