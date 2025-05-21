Skip to Content
What's Right

The Association of Women in Communications honors five

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Updated
today at 4:33 pm
Published 4:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Art took center stage at this year's Women of Achievement Awards Luncheon.

The Association of Women in Communications Santa Barbara (AWC) honored five creative women.

Some of them performed at the Cabrillo Pavilion during the ceremony in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

Teresa Kuskey joined members of her La Boheme dance group after accepting her clear star-shaped trophy.

"To be honored for the arts and being in dance and communicating through dance is very humbling and I am extremely excited, " said Kuskey. 

Aritist Adriana Arriaga got emotional accepting her award.

"I Am hoping that when we leave today we can leave with some inspiration and give back to our community," said Arriaga.

Some of her artwork decorated every table.

The co-founder of Santa Barbara Ring Shout said she felt respected and supported.

"I feel like I have been heard and I feel so appreciated," said Moore before performing.

The other honorees this year include music director and Santa Barbara Choral Society artistic director and conductor JoAnne Wasserman and Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Melinda Palacio.

AWC called the event "Creative Communication: Building through the Arts."

The nonprofit AWC is known for empowering women to deepen their communication skills.

New members are welcome.

For a link to more information visit https://awcsb.org

Article Topic Follows: What's Right

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content