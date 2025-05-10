Mothers’ Helpers hosts collection drive

MONTECITO, Calif.-Mothers' Helpers held a Mother's Day Weekend collection.

People dropped off essential baby items at Montecito Fire Station 91 on San Ysidro Rd. in Montecito.

The nonprofit collects infant car seats, strollers, baby carriers, diapers bags and diapers and more.

"We are so grateful to the Montecito and Santa Barbara communities, they understand that parenting is hard under the best of circumstances, let alone if you are struggling to meet your family's basic needs, "said Mother's Helpers Executive Director Michelle Erickson, "We are proud to have been here for 15 years helping take things that people have and give them to people in need because every baby deserves to thrive."

The Mother's Day Weekend drive also set a goal of raising $5,000 to support local families.

For more information visit https://mothershelpers.org/donate