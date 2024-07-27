Summer Sailing Camps teach racing skills and more

OXNARD, Calif.-Children and teens are learning to sail thanks to the Pacific Corinthian Youth Foundation.

The nonprofit operates two week Summer Sailing Camp sessions in the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.

The sailors, ages 8-18, learn the ropes in Optimists, Sabots, Lasers and other sailboats.

The goal is to teach them seamanship, racing skills and water safety.

The fourth and final session begins next week.

For a link to more information visit https://www.pcyfsailing.org