What's Right

Eagle Scout project to honor first responders

Scout honoring first responders to earn Eagle Scout status
today at 8:21 pm
Published 4:27 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Thanks to donations Gerritt Beatty's Eagle Scout project is on track to become a reality.

Beatty, 17, plans to honor first responders with a memorial that will be located by their training academy near the Camarillo Airport.

The design honors Fire, Police and Emergency personnel.

The statues will be delivered in January.

Eagle Scout projects must be public service projects.

Once complete Beatty will have earned a rank few scouts achieve.

The teen, who is a student at Newbury Park Adventist Academy, has raised $11,000 of the $15,000 needed to complete the project.

Anyone wishing to donate may learn more by visiting https://www.troop765.us/gerritteagle.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

