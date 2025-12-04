Flight delays by airport: Will you get there on time?

bluestork // Shutterstock

Flight delays can be due to myriad reasons, including individual airline efficiency, geography, weather, staffing, security incidents and more. As the holiday season ramps up, air travel is projected to hit record highs, with AAA forecasting nearly 82 million passengers traveling during Thanksgiving week alone. This surge in demand, coupled with potential winter weather and any lingering staffing challenges after the government shutdown, could amplify delays at busy hubs.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 75 of the largest U.S. airports based on their typical departure and arrival delay rates to understand which airports might have the most at-risk flights for delays.

Key Findings

87% of flights to and from Honolulu are on time. The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) has the best record of major airports, with 86.4% of arrivals landing on time and 88.4% of departures taking off as planned. In all, roughly 12,309 flights touch base through HNL in a month. Kahului Airport (OGG) in Maui also ranked among the top five airports for on-time flights, with 81.6% of flights taking off and landing on time.

Three Florida airports are among the top 10 most on-time. Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in West Palm Beach ranked second nationwide, with 86.1% of flights on time. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers ranked seventh, at 81.0%, while Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Jacksonville ranked ninth, at 80.4%.

Only 60% of flights are on time at this airport. Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY, had the worst flight delay record study-wide, with only 60.3% of all flights taking off or landing on time. Of about 2,500 departures, 56.6% were on time, compared to 64.0% of the roughly 2,500 arrivals.

. Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY, had the worst flight delay record study-wide, with only 60.3% of all flights taking off or landing on time. Of about 2,500 departures, 56.6% were on time, compared to 64.0% of the roughly 2,500 arrivals. Both of Chicago’s major airports have major issues with delays. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) has the fifth-worst record for flight delays, with just 63.9% of flights taking off or landing on time. However, Chicago Midway International Airport fares no better, ranking 11th from the bottom with only 65.5% of flights operating as scheduled.

Flight Delays by Airport

Honolulu International Airport (HNL)

• City: Honolulu, HI

• Total on-time rate: 87.40%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 86.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 88.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 6151

• Number of departing flights: 6158

• All flights: 12309 Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

• City: West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, FL

• Total on-time rate: 86.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 84.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 88%

• Number of arriving flights: 2056

• Number of departing flights: 2056

• All flights: 4112 John Wayne Airport (SNA)

• City: Santa Ana, CA

• Total on-time rate: 85.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 83.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 87.1%

• Number of arriving flights: 4001

• Number of departing flights: 4002

• All flights: 8003 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

• City: Salt Lake City, UT

• Total on-time rate: 82.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 81.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 83.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 10315

• Number of departing flights: 10346

• All flights: 20661 Kahului Airport (OGG)

• City: Kahului, HI

• Total on-time rate: 81.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 81.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 81.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 2254

• Number of departing flights: 2253

• All flights: 4507 Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

• City: Albuquerque, NM

• Total on-time rate: 81.30%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 80.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 82.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2394

• Number of departing flights: 2394

• All flights: 4788 Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

• City: Fort Myers, FL

• Total on-time rate: 81.05%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 79.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 82.5%

• Number of arriving flights: 2315

• Number of departing flights: 2315

• All flights: 4630 Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)

• City: Anchorage, AK

• Total on-time rate: 80.50%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 78.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 82.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 2285

• Number of departing flights: 2284

• All flights: 4569 Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

• City: Jacksonville, FL

• Total on-time rate: 80.45%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 77.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 83.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 2498

• Number of departing flights: 2497

• All flights: 4995 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

• City: Atlanta, GA

• Total on-time rate: 79.15%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 82.7%

• Number of arriving flights: 28548

• Number of departing flights: 28551

• All flights: 57099 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

• City: Austin, TX

• Total on-time rate: 79%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 77.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 80.7%

• Number of arriving flights: 7897

• Number of departing flights: 7896

• All flights: 15793 Norfolk International Airport (ORF)

• City: Norfolk, VA

• Total on-time rate: 78.70%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 76%

• Percent of departures on time: 81.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2554

• Number of departing flights: 2554

• All flights: 5108 San Diego International Airport (SAN)

• City: San Diego, CA

• Total on-time rate: 78.55%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 76.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 80.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 8296

• Number of departing flights: 8296

• All flights: 16592 Richmond International Airport (RIC)

• City: Richmond, VA

• Total on-time rate: 77.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 79.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 2657

• Number of departing flights: 2655

• All flights: 5312 Oakland International Airport (OAK)

• City: Oakland, CA

• Total on-time rate: 77.29%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 74.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 80.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 3047

• Number of departing flights: 3026

• All flights: 6073 Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

• City: Charlotte, NC

• Total on-time rate: 76.50%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 80.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 16447

• Number of departing flights: 16447

• All flights: 32894 John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

• City: Columbus, OH

• Total on-time rate: 76.45%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 77.8%

• Number of arriving flights: 3453

• Number of departing flights: 3455

• All flights: 6908 San Jose International Airport (SJC)

• City: San Jose, CA

• Total on-time rate: 76.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 3757

• Number of departing flights: 3770

• All flights: 7527 Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

• City: Burbank, CA

• Total on-time rate: 75.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 75%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 2681

• Number of departing flights: 2682

• All flights: 5363 Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

• City: Minneapolis, MN

• Total on-time rate: 75.40%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 76.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 10564

• Number of departing flights: 10565

• All flights: 21129 Nashville International Airport (BNA)

• City: Nashville, TN

• Total on-time rate: 75.30%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 77.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 9458

• Number of departing flights: 9459

• All flights: 18917 Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)

• City: Rochester, NY

• Total on-time rate: 75.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 78.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 2369

• Number of departing flights: 2369

• All flights: 4738 St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

• City: St. Louis, MO

• Total on-time rate: 75.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72%

• Percent of departures on time: 78.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 5856

• Number of departing flights: 5855

• All flights: 11711 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

• City: Seattle, WA

• Total on-time rate: 74.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 16576

• Number of departing flights: 16565

• All flights: 33141 Eppley Airfield (OMA)

• City: Omaha, NE

• Total on-time rate: 74.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2394

• Number of departing flights: 2394

• All flights: 4788 Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

• City: Las Vegas, NV

• Total on-time rate: 74.45%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 15753

• Number of departing flights: 15738

• All flights: 31491 William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

• City: Houston, TX

• Total on-time rate: 74.15%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.5%

• Number of arriving flights: 5093

• Number of departing flights: 5093

• All flights: 10186 Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

• City: Kansas City, MO

• Total on-time rate: 74%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 4441

• Number of departing flights: 4442

• All flights: 8883 Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)

• City: Louisville, KY

• Total on-time rate: 74%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 2176

• Number of departing flights: 2176

• All flights: 4352 Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

• City: Des Moines, IA

• Total on-time rate: 73.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.5%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2245

• Number of departing flights: 2247

• All flights: 4492 Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

• City: Indianapolis, IN

• Total on-time rate: 73.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 3998

• Number of departing flights: 3998

• All flights: 7996 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

• City: Phoenix, AZ

• Total on-time rate: 73.90%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 74.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 73%

• Number of arriving flights: 15728

• Number of departing flights: 15729

• All flights: 31457 Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

• City: Sanford, FL

• Total on-time rate: 73.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.7%

• Number of arriving flights: 10703

• Number of departing flights: 10704

• All flights: 21407 Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

• City: Milwaukee, WI

• Total on-time rate: 73.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 76.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 2452

• Number of departing flights: 2452

• All flights: 4904 Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

• City: Baltimore, MD

• Total on-time rate: 73.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 68.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 79%

• Number of arriving flights: 8925

• Number of departing flights: 8920

• All flights: 17845 Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

• City: Cincinnati, OH

• Total on-time rate: 73.59%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 69.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 77.5%

• Number of arriving flights: 3078

• Number of departing flights: 3069

• All flights: 6147 George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

• City: Houston, TX

• Total on-time rate: 73.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 13012

• Number of departing flights: 13023

• All flights: 26035 Tampa International Airport (TPA)

• City: Tampa, FL

• Total on-time rate: 73.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 75%

• Number of arriving flights: 6772

• Number of departing flights: 6772

• All flights: 13544 Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

• City: Los Angeles, CA

• Total on-time rate: 72.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 75.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 14036

• Number of departing flights: 14080

• All flights: 28116 Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

• City: Detroit, MI

• Total on-time rate: 72.55%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 11248

• Number of departing flights: 11248

• All flights: 22496 Charleston International Airport (CHS)

• City: Charleston, SC

• Total on-time rate: 72.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.5%

• Percent of departures on time: 74%

• Number of arriving flights: 1844

• Number of departing flights: 1841

• All flights: 3685 Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

• City: New Orleans, LA

• Total on-time rate: 71.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 69.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.1%

• Number of arriving flights: 3902

• Number of departing flights: 3902

• All flights: 7804 Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

• City: Cleveland, OH

• Total on-time rate: 71.48%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 68%

• Percent of departures on time: 75%

• Number of arriving flights: 3599

• Number of departing flights: 3561

• All flights: 7160 Portland International Airport (PDX)

• City: Portland, OR

• Total on-time rate: 71.35%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 68.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.8%

• Number of arriving flights: 5760

• Number of departing flights: 5764

• All flights: 11524 Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)

• City: Nantucket, MA

• Total on-time rate: 71.20%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 1796

• Number of departing flights: 1796

• All flights: 3592 Will Rogers World Airport (OKC)

• City: Oklahoma City, OK

• Total on-time rate: 71.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 2332

• Number of departing flights: 2332

• All flights: 4664 Memphis International Airport (MEM)

• City: Memphis, TN

• Total on-time rate: 70.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 2289

• Number of departing flights: 2289

• All flights: 4578 Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

• City: Sacramento, CA

• Total on-time rate: 70.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.2%

• Percent of departures on time: 74.1%

• Number of arriving flights: 5497

• Number of departing flights: 5494

• All flights: 10991 San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

• City: San Antonio, TX

• Total on-time rate: 70.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 3897

• Number of departing flights: 3899

• All flights: 7796 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

• City: Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Total on-time rate: 69.91%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.4%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 6645

• Number of departing flights: 6693

• All flights: 13338 Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

• City: Pittsburgh, PA

• Total on-time rate: 69.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 3929

• Number of departing flights: 3925

• All flights: 7854 Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)

• City: Myrtle Beach, SC

• Total on-time rate: 69.80%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 65.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.8%

• Number of arriving flights: 1766

• Number of departing flights: 1767

• All flights: 3533 Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

• City: San Juan, PR

• Total on-time rate: 69.70%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.8%

• Number of arriving flights: 3415

• Number of departing flights: 3416

• All flights: 6831 Denver International Airport (DEN)

• City: Denver, CO

• Total on-time rate: 69.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 65.9%

• Percent of departures on time: 73.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 29433

• Number of departing flights: 29433

• All flights: 58866 John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

• City: New York, NY

• Total on-time rate: 69.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 69.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 4926

• Number of departing flights: 4926

• All flights: 9852 Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

• City: Raleigh/Durham, NC

• Total on-time rate: 69%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 65.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 3855

• Number of departing flights: 3854

• All flights: 7709 LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

• City: New York, NY

• Total on-time rate: 68.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 71.1%

• Number of arriving flights: 11699

• Number of departing flights: 11699

• All flights: 23398 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

• City: Washington, DC

• Total on-time rate: 68.75%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 68.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 5244

• Number of departing flights: 5248

• All flights: 10492 Orlando International Airport (MCO)

• City: Orlando, FL

• Total on-time rate: 67.90%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 63.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 72.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 15736

• Number of departing flights: 15739

• All flights: 31475 San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

• City: San Francisco, CA

• Total on-time rate: 67.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 64.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 71%

• Number of arriving flights: 12750

• Number of departing flights: 12758

• All flights: 25508 Miami International Airport (MIA)

• City: Miami, FL

• Total on-time rate: 67.70%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.3%

• Number of arriving flights: 9075

• Number of departing flights: 9079

• All flights: 18154 Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)

• City: Dallas, TX

• Total on-time rate: 67.60%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.3%

• Percent of departures on time: 63.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 6349

• Number of departing flights: 6349

• All flights: 12698 Harrisburg International Airport (MDT)

• City: Harrisburg, PA

• Total on-time rate: 67.04%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 63.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 70.4%

• Number of arriving flights: 2016

• Number of departing flights: 2008

• All flights: 4024 Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

• City: Boston, MA

• Total on-time rate: 67%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 64.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 12917

• Number of departing flights: 12916

• All flights: 25833 Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

• City: Chicago, IL

• Total on-time rate: 65.53%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61%

• Percent of departures on time: 70%

• Number of arriving flights: 2501

• Number of departing flights: 2531

• All flights: 5032 Bradley International Airport (BDL)

• City: Hartford, CT

• Total on-time rate: 65.39%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.8%

• Percent of departures on time: 69%

• Number of arriving flights: 4328

• Number of departing flights: 4298

• All flights: 8626 Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)

• City: Buffalo, NY

• Total on-time rate: 65.25%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 68.9%

• Number of arriving flights: 1963

• Number of departing flights: 1963

• All flights: 3926 Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)

• City: Syracuse, NY

• Total on-time rate: 65.11%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 62%

• Percent of departures on time: 68.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 2677

• Number of departing flights: 2688

• All flights: 5365 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

• City: Dallas, TX

• Total on-time rate: 64.90%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.6%

• Percent of departures on time: 62.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 28961

• Number of departing flights: 28959

• All flights: 57920 Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

• City: Philadelphia, PA

• Total on-time rate: 64.85%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 68%

• Number of arriving flights: 8399

• Number of departing flights: 8395

• All flights: 16794 Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

• City: Chicago, IL

• Total on-time rate: 63.95%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 58.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 69.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 35226

• Number of departing flights: 35231

• All flights: 70457 Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

• City: Newark, NJ

• Total on-time rate: 63.65%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 60.7%

• Percent of departures on time: 66.6%

• Number of arriving flights: 14078

• Number of departing flights: 14078

• All flights: 28156 Nome Airport (OME)

• City: Nome, AK

• Total on-time rate: 62.15%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.1%

• Percent of departures on time: 63.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 1918

• Number of departing flights: 1917

• All flights: 3835 Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

• City: Washington, DC

• Total on-time rate: 62.10%

• Percent of arrivals on time: 58%

• Percent of departures on time: 66.2%

• Number of arriving flights: 12194

• Number of departing flights: 12192

• All flights: 24386 Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)

City: Islip, NY

Total on-time rate: 60.30%

Percent of arrivals on time: 56.6%

Percent of departures on time: 64%

Number of arriving flights: 2497

Number of departing flights: 2497

All flights: 4994

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for July 2025. Seventy-five of the largest airports by total flight volume with available data were ranked based on the weighted percentage of departures and arrivals operating at the scheduled time.

