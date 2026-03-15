“The Magic Hour” puts Cuba in focus

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) A local writer, producer, director and photographer is putting the spotlight on Cuba at a difficult time.

Lorenzo DeStefano, who lives in Ventura, has a new book coming out this summer entitled "The Magic Hour (La Hora Mágica) A Photographer's Journeys Through Cuba."

DeStafano was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and said he was drawn to the island of Cuba.

He said traveled there about 10 times, often with a friend from Hawaii.

Cuba has been under a U.S. oil blockade and a trade embargo that appears to be getting worse.

There are blackouts, transportation and medical problems and shuttered hotels.

"This is not a joke, this book I have coming out is called "The Magic Hour," it is 30 years ago I started taking photos in Cuba. It is coming out in July, during this period called the special period after the fall of communism in the '90s and now we are in a more special period of even greater privations, Cuba has 11 million people and they are suffering," said DeStefano.

In this case privation in Cuba is a state when essentials are scarce. The author called it a humanitarian crisis.

DeStefano said he was honored that "Cuba Confidential" author Ann Louise Bardach, of Carpinteria, endorsed his book.

President Trump recently called Cuba a "failed nation" and said it is next on his agenda.

DeStefano said many people are concerned about what will happen next.

For more information visit https://www.amaurea.co.uk/amaureapress/p/the-magic-hour-lorenzo-destefano or https://themagichourbylorenzodestefano.com/