Skip to Content
Travel

Tourism Drops at Old Mission Santa Barbara Amid Global Travel Concerns

Tourism Drops at Old Mission Santa Barbara Amid Global Travel Concerns
PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
Tourism Drops at Old Mission Santa Barbara Amid Global Travel Concerns
By
New
Published 11:13 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Mission Santa Barbara is seeing a drop in international tourism this summer.

According to Father Joe Schwab, visitor numbers are down 15 to 20 percent this year, with a sharp decline in international visitors.

International travelers, he believes, are staying away because they feel the U.S. is becoming less welcoming to outsiders.

Local visitors say the place feels empty like a ghost town compared to years past.

Other museums including the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History have not indicated the same drop, but the Old Mission could be the early warning sign of a broader shift.

Directors of the Old Mission is hopeful that tourism will rebound with American visitors and that foreign visitors will feel welcomed again.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Travel

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content