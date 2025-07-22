Tourism Drops at Old Mission Santa Barbara Amid Global Travel Concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Mission Santa Barbara is seeing a drop in international tourism this summer.

According to Father Joe Schwab, visitor numbers are down 15 to 20 percent this year, with a sharp decline in international visitors.

International travelers, he believes, are staying away because they feel the U.S. is becoming less welcoming to outsiders.

Local visitors say the place feels empty like a ghost town compared to years past.

Other museums including the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History have not indicated the same drop, but the Old Mission could be the early warning sign of a broader shift.

Directors of the Old Mission is hopeful that tourism will rebound with American visitors and that foreign visitors will feel welcomed again.

