A Tale of Two Transit Systems in Guadalupe and Santa Maria Finally Coming Together

GUADALUPE, Calif. - The rumors are true, and it all starts on July 1st: SMOOTH’s Guadalupe Flyer is merging with Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT).

Very little will be noticeably changing right at first, even in Guadalupe – much like a store under new ownership.

It will be become noticeable when residents of Guadalupe who ride the bus to and from Santa Maria start to see new drivers in new uniforms.

These transit systems are currently two different entities, and passengers are paying two separate sets of fares, following two different online interfaces. The Santa Maria City Council gave the green light to the potential integration of the two systems back in February.

Beginning July 1st, SMRT will be the central, one-stop-shop interface for all transit information between the two cities, and passengers will only pay have to pay one fare.

SMRT is adding two new routes — 40 and 41 — to its ride guide, but these routes already exist physically for the Guadalupe Flyer.

A promotion of free rides for a week will aid passengers’ knowledge of the transition to the new consolidated system.

Additionally, any Guadalupe resident who attends Allan Hancock College can qualify for unlimited free rides while enrolled.

