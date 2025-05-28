New Cabrillo and Los Patos Roundabout Project Opens Up
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A new roundabout is opening in Santa Barbara and celebrated with a special ceremony.
The project is at the intersection of Cabrillo Boulevard and Los Patos Way, near the Santa Barbara Cemetery.
Phase 1 of the roundabout construction began in February 2024. It was an estimate $12-million dollar project in design and construction.
With this roundabout there are now four between Los Patos Way and San Ysidro Road in a corridor that connects Montecito and Santa Barbara.
The next phase will be the replacement of the existing Union Pacific Railroad Bridge over Cabrillo Boulevard, along with pedestrian and bicycle improvements.
The benefits include:
- Creates a safe corridor along East Cabrillo Boulevard for pedestrian and bicyclists.
- Improves access and connectivity to and from the Beachway, Andree Clark Bird Refuge, Chase Palm Park, Santa Barbara Zoo, beaches, and the Waterfront and Harbor, and to commercial areas along Los Patos Way and Coast Village Road.
- Reduces traffic congestion and improves mobility by constructing a roundabout at the intersection of East Cabrillo Boulevard and Los Patos Way.