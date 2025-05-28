New Cabrillo and Los Patos Roundabout Project Opens Up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A new roundabout is opening in Santa Barbara and celebrated with a special ceremony.

The project is at the intersection of Cabrillo Boulevard and Los Patos Way, near the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Phase 1 of the roundabout construction began in February 2024. It was an estimate $12-million dollar project in design and construction.

With this roundabout there are now four between Los Patos Way and San Ysidro Road in a corridor that connects Montecito and Santa Barbara.

The next phase will be the replacement of the existing Union Pacific Railroad Bridge over Cabrillo Boulevard, along with pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

The benefits include: