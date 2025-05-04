Island Packers passengers enjoy whale sightings
VENTURA, Calif.-Island Packers has been encountering whale sightings this Spring.
Whale watching season usually runs from December through mid-April.
This year the season seems to be lasting a little longer.
Although a sightings are not guaranteed, the crew is always on the lookout.
Now it a time to check it out.
Island Packers posts sightings daily on Instagram.
People interested in whale watching or islands trips can book half day and all day trips at https://www.islandpackers.com