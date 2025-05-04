Island Packers passengers enjoy whale sightings

VENTURA, Calif.-Island Packers has been encountering whale sightings this Spring.

Whale watching season usually runs from December through mid-April.

This year the season seems to be lasting a little longer.

Although a sightings are not guaranteed, the crew is always on the lookout.

Now it a time to check it out.

Island Packers posts sightings daily on Instagram.

People interested in whale watching or islands trips can book half day and all day trips at https://www.islandpackers.com