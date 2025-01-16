Metrolink commuter train plan is rolling along for a Santa Barbara and Goleta launch in the fall

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The years-long plan to have a commuter train from Ventura County to Santa Barbara County and back is on a solid track right now.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments – or SBCAG – is behind the plan, which is also a promise to voters who approved a funding tax to both widen the freeway but also to find other transportation options. In this case, Metrolink which is interested in trying this out.

A plan to do all of this with Amtrak could not be worked out due to train schedules and timing for workers.

Metrolink has a plan to start in Moorpark and get to Goleta without those timing conflicts. Amtrak's plan came out of Union Station in Los Angeles and there were too many areas where timing could be thrown off.

SBCAG's Director of Multimodal Programs, Aaron Bonfilio, said SBCAG is providing some start up funding and Metrolink is at the table discussing how it will play out. He said, "working with them to develop this agreement is critical to the next step. And that's what this is all about."

Metrolink is interested in trying this out as it looks at other options for service.

Bonfilio said, "They've expanded service in into new markets, into San Bernardino County, operating to be the first in the state, a hydrogen fuel train set. So they're excited on trying to try and do new things. And Santa Barbara falls well within that area."

An example of the timeline would be to leave Oxnard at 7 a.m. and be in Santa Barbara at 7:51 a.m. and Goleta at 8:03 a.m.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte aid, "Oh, that's totally reasonable. And then also that there's two options for leaving, in the afternoon. I think that's really going to be beneficial."

Metrolink will be coming and going from the city's new train depot which is now under construction. Train riders will also have a daily bus connection if they need to get going early or decided to stay late.

Bonfilio said, "the Coastal Express has 20 odd trips in the morning and 20 in the afternoon that go in this direction. So we have a number of options available."

The Metrolink ride will be priced to get people out of their cars. It will be a $10 introductory rate, round trip. $5 in each direction.

Workers might also get credit while commuting. Perotte said, "once you get on the train, and if you can work on your laptop, that should be time counted. So then, if it is running a little late, you're working."

While the early Metrolink ridership is projected to be around 200 people, it can handle over 500.

'I think once people get used to riding the train, they're going to love it. Yeah. It's just a matter of another habit, you know, instead of sitting in traffic," said Perotte.

The plan now is to have all the agreements in place and be ready to roll in the fall.