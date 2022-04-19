Masks no longer required on some Central Coast public buses

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Masks are no longer needed to ride some Central Coast buses after a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S.

The San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority (RTA), which provides bus service throughout all of San Luis Obispo County and extends into northern Santa Barbara County, announced Tuesday morning masking is now optional for both riders and employees.

Also on Tuesday, Santa Barbara MTD, which serves southern Santa Barbara County, also lifted its masking requirement, but added they are still highly recommended.

NewsChannel is waiting to hear back from the Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT), as well as SLO Transit for updates on their masking policies.

While the Florida judge ruled against the mask mandate, some public transportation agencies nationwide are still requiring masks on buses, including in Los Angeles and New York City.