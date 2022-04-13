Allegiant Air announces reduction of service from Santa Maria to Las Vegas

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allegiant Air has announced it is reducing service from Santa Maria to Las Vegas starting later this month.

The airline will no longer provide Wednesday flights from the Santa Maria Public Airport (SMX) to Harry Reid International Airport after April 20.

SMX General Manager Chris Hastert said the airport received the news this week and attributed the cancellations to an ongoing shortage of pilots, which is impacting the entire airline industry.

Allegiant has cancelled all Wednesday flights through September, but will still provide service from SMX to Las Vegas on Fridays and Sundays.

The Las Vegas-based company is currently the only airline providing service from SMX.

Allegiant recently stopped flights from Santa Maria to Portland, and will discontinue flights to Mesa, Arizona in a few weeks.