American Airlines offers new nonstop flights between Santa Barbara, Chicago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - American Airlines is bringing a brand new, temporary direct flight to the Santa Barbara Airport this spring.

A nonstop flight to and from Chicago will be available starting Saturday, May 8. It is expected to run through September of this year.

The flight will leave Chicago and arrive in Santa Barbara around 12 p.m. It will then depart back to the Windy City where it will arrive by 5:45 p.m.

Travelers will board an Airbus A319, a commercial passenger twin-engine jet airliner that seats 126. There will likely be at least two classes of service available.

The flights will start running on Saturdays and Sundays only. If there is a high demand, the airline will consider expanding how many are offered.

Tickets for the new route are already on sale at American Airline's website aa.com or anywhere you can book flights.