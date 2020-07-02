Electric car charging stations added across the Central Coast

Travel

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A solar-powered fast-charging electric car charging station has been installed at the Shandon Rest Area near Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County, as well as two stations at the Camp Roberts Rest Area in southern Monterey County.

“With more than 650,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road in California, the installation of these stations at strategic locations along the state highway system will allow the public to travel with greater ease, convenience and zero tail-pipe emissions,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin.

The locations were chosen to encourage those with electric cars to travel in remote rural areas. Charging is free in 30-minute increments.

The ChargePoint Express 250 charging stations are powered by the EV ARC ™ system which uses sun-tracking solar power generation with battery storage to provide energy for the electric cars. It can charge day or night and during bad weather. Tesla drivers can also use the stations if they carry an adapter. For availability of the stations, drivers can check out the ChargePoint and Plug Share smartphone apps.

Emergency responders will be able to use the stored electricity in the event of an earthquake, wildfire, or other disaster.

The Camp Roberts facility was funded by the Monterey Bay Air Resources District and cost $1.4 million, including long-term system maintenance.

“MBARD is pleased to partner with Caltrans District 5 on this unique electric vehicle infrastructure project which makes DC charging available at the Camp Roberts and Shandon Rest Areas. These strategic locations on US 101 and Highway 46 East fill a gap in the network of charging stations along these important corridors. By funding the installation of fast charging stations, MBARD promotes the adoption of fully electric vehicles,” said MBARD Air Pollution Control Officer Richard A. Stedman.

The Shandon Rest Area charging station was completed with funding from the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District as part of a larger $2 million project with the Hoseley Corporation of San Francisco, California.