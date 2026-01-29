5 ways men can reduce money stress and boost mental health

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

A June 2025 national survey from Beyond Finance sheds light on a growing issue: Financial distress is fueling a silent mental health crisis among men.

Only 27% of men surveyed rated their mental health as “excellent,” and just 15% said the same about their financial health. More than half (57%) were in debt — most often from credit cards (62%), mortgages (34%), or auto loans (30%) — and the emotions tied to that debt included frustration (38%), anxiety (29%), and embarrassment (19%).

“Men are suffering in silence when it comes to their finances,” says Nathan Astle, a certified financial therapist with Beyond Finance. “Shame, secrecy, and isolation make it worse — but there are steps you can take today to start feeling better about both your money and your mental health.”

Here are Beyond Finance’s top five tips for breaking the cycle and building resilience.

1. Talk to Someone You Trust

Bottling up stress rarely makes it go away. Astle urges men to open up — whether it’s to a partner, a trusted friend, or a professional.

Proof point: Nearly 1 in 4 men surveyed said they don’t feel comfortable seeking financial advice from anyone. But those who share their money worries often feel less isolated and more in control.

2. Make a Plan You Can Stick To

Budgeting isn’t about restriction — it’s about clarity. Knowing where your money is going helps you make confident choices.

Proof point: Research shows that having a financial plan is a sign of well-being. Planning and goal setting can bring a sense of purpose to your financial decisions.

3. Set Small, Achievable Goals

Whether it’s paying down $50 of debt this month or saving $20 in an emergency fund, small wins build motivation.

Proof point: More than 1 in 4 men surveyed rated their finances as “poor” or “not very good.” Bite-sized goals make progress feel attainable instead of overwhelming.

4. Be Honest About Gambling Habits

With nearly 1 in 5 men placing an online sports bet in the past year, Astle warns that betting can quickly become a hidden financial strain. If you gamble, keep it transparent and set limits.

Proof point: Only 16% of sports bettors said gambling improved their financial wellness, but 33% in relationships admitted they hide their wins or losses from their partner, the survey found.

5. Separate Your Self-Worth From Your Net Worth

“You are not your paycheck. You are not your debt,” says Astle. Remember that financial setbacks don’t define you — and holding onto that truth can protect your confidence.

Proof point: Nearly 40% of men say money troubles have left them feeling disconnected from friends, and 37% avoid friendships that make them feel financially insecure.

Bottom line: As Astle puts it, “This isn’t about being perfect. It’s about being honest about where you’re at — and then building a healthier, more hopeful path forward.”

This story was produced by Beyond Finance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.