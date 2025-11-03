Santa Maria Bus System Becomes Second in the Nation to Achieve All-Electric Fleet

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Santa Maria has announced its transit system has successfully transitioned its entire fleet of buses to 100% battery-electric vehicles.

The city indicated it believes its Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) system is now just the second in the United States to feature an all-electric fleet.

The announcement follows the recent delivery of six electric buses, boosting the total number within the SMRT fleet to 40.

"These efforts are a reflection of our commitment to prioritizing financial prudence and a focus on long-term security," SMRT Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano, Transit Services said in a release. "By converting to an all-electric fleet, we are moving SMRT toward greater independence from volatile global fuel markets and potential supply chain issues while also realizing substantial operating cost savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. This investment in our community's future is a practical step towards fulfilling our objectives of being a Smart City, Safe City."

The historic achievement for SMRT completes a four-year initiative by the City of Santa Maria to fully transition all of its buses into a 100 percent battery-electric transit fleet.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.