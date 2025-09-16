Skip to Content
Aerial Firefighting Operations at Local Tanker Base to Improve with Newly Upgraded Facility

Published 12:26 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A newly upgraded Santa Maria Tanker Base is now able to provide an even greater response during times of emergencies.

The tanker base is operated by the U.S. Forest Service and is located on southern edge of the Santa Maria Airport, housed within the Central Coast Jet Center.

The base serves as an important station for firefighting aerial operations for incidents that take place, not just on the Central Coast or the around California, but throughout the Western United States.

On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of a brand new operations center.

Relocated from the first floor of the building to the second floor, the new center will improve overall operations at the base.

