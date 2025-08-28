New Website Offers Digital Equity Tools for Santa Barbara Families

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County has launched a new digital equity website to help families with back-to-school needs.

The site offers affordable internet options, free or low-cost devices, and digital literacy resources.

The year-round hub is designed to keep families connected and ready for the academic year.

It was developed through the Santa Barbara County Digital Equity Coalition with local partners.

Leaders say access to reliable internet is essential for student success.

For more information, visit: http://www.SBCDEC.org