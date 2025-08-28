Skip to Content
Technology

New Website Offers Digital Equity Tools for Santa Barbara Families

KEYT
By
Published 4:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County has launched a new digital equity website to help families with back-to-school needs.

The site offers affordable internet options, free or low-cost devices, and digital literacy resources.

The year-round hub is designed to keep families connected and ready for the academic year.

It was developed through the Santa Barbara County Digital Equity Coalition with local partners.

Leaders say access to reliable internet is essential for student success.

For more information, visit: http://www.SBCDEC.org

Article Topic Follows: Technology

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content