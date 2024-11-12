Space X launching another Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X will launch another Falcon 9 rocket at 8:21 p.m. from its base in Vandenberg, Nov. 13.

A live cast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff either on the Space X website or social media page.

Backup launch opportunities will be available starting at 7:57 p.m. Thursday.

This is the 8th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. The first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship following stage separation, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

