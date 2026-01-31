The rise of fiber in 2026: The nutrient driving today’s wellness conversation

Sunsweet Growers

The phrase “gut health” is coming up a lot lately online and in the wellness world. Digestive health has gone from being a niche topic to a critical element to feeling good overall: from energy levels and mood to comfort and balance.

At the same time, fiber has stepped out of the background. It’s no longer just something nutrition experts talk about; it’s something people actively say they try to eat more of. The catch? 90% of women and 97% of men in the U.S. are not meeting their daily fiber requirements. They lack clarity on how much they need, how it affects their body beyond digestion, and how to realistically incorporate it into their daily routine.

A new national survey commissioned by Sunsweet Growers explores how Americans think about gut health, fiber, and feeling good. The data shows gut health is a priority, but people still aren’t sure how to get the fiber they need.

What is fiber and why do we need it?

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found in plant foods that your body can’t fully digest — but that’s actually a good thing. Instead of being broken down, fiber moves through the body undigested, helping things run smoothly and keeping your hunger and blood sugar levels stabilized. Fiber can help you feel fuller longer, support healthy blood sugar levels, and even lower cholesterol.

There are two kinds of fiber — soluble and insoluble — and both are essential to overall health. Soluble fiber slows digestion and can help lower cholesterol, and it can be found in foods like oats, beans and apples. Insoluble fiber helps move foods through the digestive tract and promote regularity, and it can be found in foods like whole grains and dark leafy greens. Many whole foods, like prunes, contain both forms of fiber.

Survey finds Americans think gut health is a core part of wellness

According to the Nutrition and Digestive Health Survey, an online survey of 1,249 nationally representative American adults fielded by YouGov on behalf of Sunsweet conducted December 18-19, 2025, most Americans see gut health as a core part of everyday wellness.

Sunsweet Growers

Findings include:

Good digestion is rated as important by 95% of U.S. adults and sits on par with hydration (97%), vitamin intake (92%), and energy levels (91%).

84% of U.S. adults believe that gut health is at least somewhat associated with feeling good day to day.

Parents are more likely than non-parents to say having good digestion is very important to their overall well-being (71% vs. 61%).

Malina Malkani, MS, RD, who has worked with Sunsweet, explains, “As both a pediatric dietitian and mom of three, I know too well how disruptive digestive discomfort can be for families. Supporting digestive health through adequate fiber intake isn’t just about optimizing their gut health; it’s about helping the whole family feel good so that family life runs more smoothly.”

According to the survey:

Nearly half of U.S. adults (44%) wish it were easier to get more fiber day to day, yet a majority either don’t know how much fiber they should consume (37%) or underestimate the recommended amount (20% select fewer than 20 grams).

When asked, “About how many grams of fiber do you think the average adult needs per day?” respondents answered: Under 10 grams (4%); 10–19 grams (16%); 20–29 grams (26%); 30 grams or more (17%); Don’t know (37%).

Sunsweet Growers

Simple habits are the way to wellness

As Americans increasingly define wellness by how they feel, fiber sits at the center of that shift. If you’re ready to embrace a fiber-rich diet, set yourself up for success with small, manageable nutrition habits that fit into real life rather than big, restrictive overhauls.

“Small, simple shifts, made gradually and paired with plenty of fluids to help keep things moving, can make a meaningful difference in fiber intake,” Malkani explains. “Choosing foods like prunes is an easy way to increase your fiber intake by adding three grams per serving. You can also swap to whole grains over refined, add beans and vegetables to soups, stews, or dips, incorporate fruit into yogurt parfaits or oatmeal, and add ground nuts or seeds into smoothies, pancakes, or muffins.”

With a little intention and a few smart swaps, getting enough fiber can move from a challenge to a habit that supports long-term health.

This story was produced by Sunsweet Growers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.