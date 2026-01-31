The link between artificial food dyes and ADHD, explained

Oksana Shevchenko // Shutterstock

Artificial food dyes like Red 40 are used in countless products — and have long been the subject of debate. For decades, regulators believed that artificial dyes were safe to eat in small amounts. But more and more, research shows they pose health and behavioral risks, especially for kids with ADHD.

On April 22, 2025, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will phase out eight petroleum-based dyes, according to an FDA press release.

Blue Nos. 1 and 2

Citrus Red No. 2

Green No. 3

Orange B

Red No. 40

Yellow Nos. 5 and 6

Kennedy has repeatedly linked exposure to these dyes to ADHD and cancer.

Red Dye 40 and other synthetic food dyes do not cause ADHD. ADHD is caused in part by differences in how the brain develops and functions. Genetics also plays a key role.

Researchers have looked into environmental causes, too. They’ve found that some environmental factors, like early exposure to lead or mercury, may increase the risk of ADHD, according to a 2023 meta-analysis in Prevention Science. But these factors don’t cause the condition.

In a December 2025 update, the FDA said it’s working to change a rule that currently allows companies to use Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B. But it hasn’t actually banned the other dyes yet.

Instead, health officials are urging major food companies to switch to natural dyes on their own. As of August 2025, 22 companies have agreed to remove petroleum-based dyes from their products by the end of 2027. Still, it could take years for these changes to trickle down to store shelves.

The FDA banned an artificial food dye for the first time in January 2025, when it said food companies could no longer use Red No. 3. Studies in lab rats found the dye increased the rate of cancer. Lawmakers in at least 25 states have already proposed artificial food dye bans.

But what does the science say about food dyes and ADHD? With all the attention on food dyes, you may be worried about coloring in snacks, cereals, and drinks. Understood explains what the science says about food dyes and ADHD.

What is Red 40?

FD&C Red No. 40 — also known as Red 40, Red Dye 40, or Allura Red — is one of the most well-known food colorings in the United States. It gives many products a bright color that kids tend to love. Common products like fruit punch, red candy, cereal, and cotton candy contain Red 40.

Red 40 is one of a handful of artificial dyes made from petroleum, a naturally occurring substance that is used to make gasoline and plastic. But consuming food dye isn’t the same as drinking gasoline.

Scientists create artificial dyes in a lab. They use chemical reactions to turn petroleum and other compounds into colorful dyes.

Artificial dyes can be replaced with natural alternatives. These may get their color from plants, like beets or cherries.

Risks of artificial dyes

The debate around artificial food dyes like Red 40 has been going on for decades. One big concern is how these dyes might affect kids’ behavior.

In Europe, foods with synthetic dyes must have a clearly visible label that reads: “May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.”

Research backs this up. Studies have found a link between these food dyes and behavior issues in kids and young adults. The dyes especially affect hyperactivity, but they also have an impact on focus.

Generally, the effect is temporary. But for many kids, these dyes are a regular part of their diet, and so are typically in their system.

Not every child reacts the same way, though. Some kids seem sensitive to dyes, and others don’t. Kids with ADHD might be more likely to be affected, but they aren’t the only ones. There are potential risks for people of all ages.

Researchers have suggested possible links between artificial dyes and health problems, based largely on studies using mice. These health issues include:

Allergies

Asthma

Heart problems

Cancer

Obesity

DNA damage

Colon inflammation

Some people argue that further research is needed. Others say it’s not worth exposing people to these dyes, given the potential risks.

What to do about food dyes in your child’s diet

According to the United States Department of Agriculture Branded Foods Database, over 38,000 food products contain Red 40. So it can be hard to avoid. Food dyes are most often found in processed and ultraprocessed foods. These types of food typically aren’t the healthiest choices to begin with.

So what should parents do? Should you cut out food dyes completely?

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) acknowledges that artificial food dyes can worsen ADHD symptoms. They point to studies reporting decreased ADHD symptoms in kids who have cut dyes from their diet.

acknowledges that artificial food dyes can worsen ADHD symptoms. They point to studies reporting decreased ADHD symptoms in kids who have cut dyes from their diet. Talk to your child’s doctor or a dietitian before making major dietary changes. They can help you decide whether your child might benefit from removing synthetic dyes from their diet.

before making major dietary changes. They can help you decide whether your child might benefit from removing synthetic dyes from their diet. Start by tracking behaviors. If you think your child may be sensitive to artificial dyes, keep a food and behavior journal for a week or two. Note when your child eats foods with artificial dyes and any changes in behavior afterwards. This data can help guide conversations with your child’s care team.

If you think your child may be sensitive to artificial dyes, keep a food and behavior journal for a week or two. Note when your child eats foods with artificial dyes and any changes in behavior afterwards. This data can help guide conversations with your child’s care team. Read ingredient labels. Artificial dyes are usually listed by name on food packaging. They tend to show up in colorful snack foods, sugary drinks, and frozen desserts. They’re even in some vitamins and medications.

Artificial dyes are usually listed by name on food packaging. They tend to show up in colorful snack foods, sugary drinks, and frozen desserts. They’re even in some vitamins and medications. Look for dye-free alternatives. More companies are putting natural sources of color in their snacks and treats. They often use beet juice, turmeric, or spirulina. Natural food dyes add color, not flavor.

Food dyes like Red 40 don’t cause ADHD. But they may make things harder for some kids, especially those with behavioral issues or hyperactivity. These dyes don’t cause symptoms in everyone, but it’s clear that some kids are more sensitive than others.

If you’re concerned, talk to your child’s health care provider. You can also work with a registered dietitian if you need help evaluating or changing your child’s diet.

Summary

Artificial food dyes like Red 40 are used in many snacks, drinks, and cereals that kids love. While some experts say these dyes are safe, others worry they may cause health problems and make behavior issues worse — especially for kids with ADHD.

In April 2025, U.S. health officials announced plans to phase out eight petroleum-based dyes, including Red 40. They’re encouraging companies to switch to natural options. This follows earlier action banning Red No. 3 after it was linked to cancer in lab rats. Many states have also already started banning artificial dyes on their own.

Red 40 does not cause ADHD, but it may make symptoms like hyperactivity or trouble focusing worse for some children. Research shows that synthetic dyes can affect behavior in kids, though not every child is sensitive to them.

There are also concerns about possible health risks like allergies, asthma, and potentially even cancer. With Red 40 found in tens of thousands of products, it can be hard to avoid. But reading labels and looking for dye-free foods can help.

If you’re concerned, talk to your child’s health care provider. And consider tracking food and behavior to see if making changes could help.

This story was produced by Understood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.