How single Americans are spending Valentine’s Day with their dogs

Valentine’s Day is traditionally associated with candlelit dinners, heart-shaped chocolates, and romantic gestures between couples. But for a growing number of single Americans, Feb. 14 looks a little different — and a lot furrier.

Instead of swiping for last-minute dates or stressing over dinner reservations, more people are choosing to spend Valentine’s Day with the one companion who always offers unconditional love: their dog.

This trend isn’t just a cute social media moment; it reflects a deeper cultural shift. Today, younger generations are redefining what love and companionship look like. Dogs aren’t just pets anymore; they’re family, emotional anchors, and, in many cases, our most trusted companions. A 2024 Harris Poll survey found that over 82% of Millennial and Gen Z dog owners refer to their dog as “their child.” For many, that bond runs deeper than a dating app match ever could.

Valentine’s Day is simply becoming another opportunity to celebrate that connection. For that reason, Spot & Tango explored how singles are redefining the romantic holiday with their four-legged companions.

The Rise of Pet-Centered Holidays (and Why It’s Not Just a Trend)

The idea of skipping date night for dog time may sound unusual to older generations, but the numbers tell a compelling story.

According to the Pew Research Center, nearly half of U.S. adults under 30 are single, and the percentage of young adults who say they’re actively looking for a partner has dropped significantly over the past decade. Meanwhile, pet ownership has skyrocketed. The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that over 77% of U.S. households now own a pet, and Millennials represent the largest cohort of dog owners.

According to a 2025 survey from Burns Pet Nutrition, 51% of Gen Zers said they would rather spend Valentine’s Day with their pet than with their partner. And nearly half of Millennials (49%) feel the same. The findings reflect a deeper shift in values — one that prioritizes emotional bonds with pets as equal (or even superior) to romantic relationships.

But it’s not just a feeling, it’s also a spending habit. In 2024, U.S. pet owners spent over $2 billion on Valentine’s gifts for their animals, according to data from the American Pet Products Association. Popular items included heart-shaped treats, plush toys, and even custom pet photo shoots — proving that pet parents are going all-in to show their dogs (and cats) how much they’re loved.

Add in the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, when pet adoptions surged, and social circles shrank, and it makes perfect sense: In a time when connection can feel fleeting or transactional, many people have turned to their dogs for comfort, stability, and joy.

And they’re not just treating their dogs like family; they’re celebrating them like family, too.

Interest in celebrating Valentine’s Day with dogs has grown dramatically in recent years. According to Google Trends, searches for “dog Valentine’s Day” have surged more than five times since 2015, with sharp seasonal spikes each February — showing that thousands of people are actively planning pet-centered celebrations.

Major pet brands have noticed too. In 2023, PetSmart launched a “Valentine’s Day Shop” with themed toys, treats, and apparel for dogs. Indie bakeries like Three Dog Bakery rolled out heart-shaped cookies for pups, while Etsy sellers reported a spike in personalized “Pup-Lentine” cards and dog gift baskets.

Across cities like New York; Austin, Texas; and Los Angeles, cafes and parks have hosted “Yappy Valentine’s” mixers where singles bring their dogs to socialize — with both canines and other humans.

A Cultural Trend Backed by Data

The rising popularity of Valentine’s Day with pets isn’t just anecdotal; it’s measurable. Google Trends data shows a consistent, year-over-year spike in searches for “dog Valentine’s Day” starting in 2016, with record-high interest in 2025. That kind of seasonal growth signals more than curiosity; it reflects a growing tradition.

This aligns with broader societal shifts. Singles are dating less and investing more in pet companionship, especially post-pandemic. Retailers, influencers, and event organizers are responding by creating products and experiences tailored for dog parents who want to celebrate love with their four-legged companions, not in place of a partner, but as a partner.

Add in the continued rise in pet ownership and the growing popularity of pet-friendly events, and it’s clear that Valentine’s Day is evolving. From dog spa appointments and “Paw-lentine’s Day” gift boxes to dog-themed dating mixers, pet parents are celebrating love on their own terms — with their four-legged soulmates.

How Singles Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Their Dogs

For many single Americans, Valentine’s Day has evolved into something far more meaningful (and less stressful) than a hurried dinner date or an awkward bouquet exchange. It’s a chance to show their most loyal companion, their dog, just how much they’re loved.

Here’s how dog parents across the country are turning Feb. 14 into a celebration of fur-ever love:

Homemade candlelit dinners (for two) — Think grass-fed beef meatballs for them, and a glass of red for you.

— Think grass-fed beef meatballs for them, and a glass of red for you. Matching PJs or heart-themed outfits — Couples’ attire is out; matching hoodies with paw prints are in. From sweaters that say “Be Mine” to custom collars, dog parents are leaning into the lovefest.

— Couples’ attire is out; matching hoodies with paw prints are in. From sweaters that say “Be Mine” to custom collars, dog parents are leaning into the lovefest. Movie nights and cuddles — Popcorn for you, treats for them. Whether it’s a rom-com marathon or rewatching “Lady and the Tramp,” dogs are the perfect cuddle partners, no complaints about the film choice, either.

— Popcorn for you, treats for them. Whether it’s a rom-com marathon or rewatching “Lady and the Tramp,” dogs are the perfect cuddle partners, no complaints about the film choice, either. DIY spa days — From at-home grooming kits to dog-safe “paw-dicures,” pampering your pup is a growing trend. Some pet parents are even setting up mini photo shoots to capture the glow-up.

— From at-home grooming kits to dog-safe “paw-dicures,” pampering your pup is a growing trend. Some pet parents are even setting up mini photo shoots to capture the glow-up. Attending dog-friendly Valentine’s events — Across the country, cafes, breweries, and dog parks are hosting “Yappy Valentine’s” mixers, part pet party, part social scene, and all heart.

While these traditions might seem lighthearted, they underscore something profound: Dog parents aren’t just “filling in” a partner for the holiday; they’re redefining what meaningful companionship looks like. And for many, Valentine’s Day spent with a dog is far more fulfilling than an awkward Tinder date.

Why Dogs Make the Best Valentines

There’s a reason why more and more people are choosing their dogs as their Valentine’s Day dates, and it’s not just about convenience. Dogs offer something many humans can’t replicate: pure, uncomplicated love.

No games. No ghosting. No guessing.

Just a happy tail at the door, a head on your lap, and the quiet, unwavering loyalty that makes even the loneliest days feel full.

Interacting with dogs can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and release oxytocin, the “love hormone. For singles who may feel isolated around Valentine’s Day, that kind of connection can be powerful.

Dogs don’t judge your Valentine’s Day plans. They don’t care if you’re dressed up or in sweatpants. They just want to be near you, and maybe sneak a bite of your dinner if they’re lucky.

Feeding your dog well, spending time with them, and celebrating that bond isn’t an alternative to romantic love; it is love. It’s deep, reciprocal, and built on trust. And if your dog’s tail wag says anything, it’s that they feel it just as much as you do.

What This Says About the Future of Love, Connection and Companionship

Valentine’s Day is just one example of a larger cultural transformation, one where people are reevaluating traditional notions of love, partnership, and happiness.

While past generations might have measured fulfillment through marriage milestones or grand romantic gestures, today’s singles are choosing something different. They’re prioritizing emotional well-being, meaningful companionship, and yes, their dogs.

The pandemic accelerated a shift that was already underway. Loneliness became a public health issue. Many young adults moved away from dating apps and toward deeper self-care rituals. In that space, dogs became not just pets, but partners in life.

And this trend isn’t temporary. It reflects a growing awareness that love doesn’t need to be romantic to be real. It can be a daily walk around the block. A warm nuzzle on a tough day. A commitment to feeding your pup real, nutritious food, because they deserve the same care you’d give anyone you love.

In a world where connection can feel fleeting, dogs offer constancy. In a society obsessed with instant gratification, they teach us the value of presence. And on a holiday built around grand displays of affection, they remind us that sometimes, the quiet companionship of a furry best friend is the greatest gift of all.

A New Kind of Valentine’s Date

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about roses and romance. It can be about gratitude, joy, and recognizing the relationships that give your life meaning.

And for a growing number of singles, that means honoring the one who sticks by their side no matter what: their dog.

So this Feb. 14, whether you’re whipping up a dog-friendly dinner, going for an extra-long walk, or just cuddling on the couch, know that you’re not alone. You’re part of a beautiful new tradition that celebrates love in all its forms, especially the kind that greets you with wagging tails and open hearts.

Because at the end of the day, there’s no one quite like your pup, and no Valentine more loyal.

This story was produced by Spot & Tango and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.